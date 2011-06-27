Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,611
|$2,571
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,430
|$2,286
|$2,757
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,716
|$2,066
|Rough
|$702
|$1,146
|$1,376
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,525
|$3,005
|Clean
|$1,471
|$2,245
|$2,670
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,685
|$2,002
|Rough
|$723
|$1,125
|$1,333
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,412
|$2,914
|Clean
|$1,333
|$2,144
|$2,590
|Average
|$994
|$1,610
|$1,941
|Rough
|$655
|$1,075
|$1,293
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,150
|$2,577
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,912
|$2,291
|Average
|$913
|$1,435
|$1,717
|Rough
|$602
|$958
|$1,143
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,439
|$2,316
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,059
|$2,490
|Average
|$952
|$1,546
|$1,867
|Rough
|$627
|$1,032
|$1,243
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,267
|$1,959
|$2,343
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,741
|$2,082
|Average
|$838
|$1,307
|$1,561
|Rough
|$552
|$873
|$1,039