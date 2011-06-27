  1. Home
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,922$4,697$5,787
Clean$2,748$4,410$5,418
Average$2,400$3,836$4,680
Rough$2,052$3,261$3,942
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$4,147$5,019
Clean$2,567$3,894$4,699
Average$2,242$3,387$4,059
Rough$1,918$2,880$3,419
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,393$5,154$6,238
Clean$3,191$4,839$5,840
Average$2,787$4,209$5,045
Rough$2,383$3,579$4,249
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,072$4,589$5,523
Clean$2,889$4,308$5,170
Average$2,524$3,747$4,466
Rough$2,158$3,186$3,762
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,202$4,864$5,887
Clean$3,011$4,567$5,512
Average$2,630$3,972$4,761
Rough$2,249$3,377$4,010
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,567$5,419$6,559
Clean$3,355$5,088$6,141
Average$2,930$4,425$5,305
Rough$2,506$3,763$4,468
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,003$4,562$5,520
Clean$2,824$4,283$5,168
Average$2,467$3,725$4,465
Rough$2,109$3,167$3,761
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,478$3,854$4,700
Clean$2,331$3,619$4,401
Average$2,036$3,147$3,801
Rough$1,741$2,676$3,202
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,331 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,619 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,331 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,619 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,331 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,619 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $1,741 to $4,700, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.