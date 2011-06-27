Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,922
|$4,697
|$5,787
|Clean
|$2,748
|$4,410
|$5,418
|Average
|$2,400
|$3,836
|$4,680
|Rough
|$2,052
|$3,261
|$3,942
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,147
|$5,019
|Clean
|$2,567
|$3,894
|$4,699
|Average
|$2,242
|$3,387
|$4,059
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,880
|$3,419
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,393
|$5,154
|$6,238
|Clean
|$3,191
|$4,839
|$5,840
|Average
|$2,787
|$4,209
|$5,045
|Rough
|$2,383
|$3,579
|$4,249
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,072
|$4,589
|$5,523
|Clean
|$2,889
|$4,308
|$5,170
|Average
|$2,524
|$3,747
|$4,466
|Rough
|$2,158
|$3,186
|$3,762
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,202
|$4,864
|$5,887
|Clean
|$3,011
|$4,567
|$5,512
|Average
|$2,630
|$3,972
|$4,761
|Rough
|$2,249
|$3,377
|$4,010
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,567
|$5,419
|$6,559
|Clean
|$3,355
|$5,088
|$6,141
|Average
|$2,930
|$4,425
|$5,305
|Rough
|$2,506
|$3,763
|$4,468
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,003
|$4,562
|$5,520
|Clean
|$2,824
|$4,283
|$5,168
|Average
|$2,467
|$3,725
|$4,465
|Rough
|$2,109
|$3,167
|$3,761
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,478
|$3,854
|$4,700
|Clean
|$2,331
|$3,619
|$4,401
|Average
|$2,036
|$3,147
|$3,801
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,676
|$3,202