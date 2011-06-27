Estimated values
2009 Volvo C30 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,192
|$4,534
|$5,361
|Clean
|$2,917
|$4,138
|$4,881
|Average
|$2,367
|$3,345
|$3,920
|Rough
|$1,817
|$2,552
|$2,960
2009 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$3,408
|$5,002
|$5,981
|Clean
|$3,114
|$4,564
|$5,445
|Average
|$2,527
|$3,690
|$4,374
|Rough
|$1,940
|$2,815
|$3,302