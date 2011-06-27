  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,866$3,524$4,437
Clean$1,648$3,116$3,920
Average$1,213$2,301$2,887
Rough$777$1,486$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,111$3,529$4,313
Clean$1,865$3,121$3,811
Average$1,372$2,304$2,806
Rough$880$1,488$1,802
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,564$2,756$3,415
Clean$1,381$2,437$3,017
Average$1,016$1,800$2,222
Rough$651$1,162$1,427
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,145$4,572$4,832
Clean$3,662$4,043$4,269
Average$2,695$2,986$3,144
Rough$1,727$1,928$2,019
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,599$4,385$5,372
Clean$2,296$3,878$4,747
Average$1,689$2,863$3,495
Rough$1,083$1,849$2,244
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,322$2,114$2,554
Clean$1,168$1,869$2,256
Average$859$1,380$1,662
Rough$551$891$1,067
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,230$2,032$2,477
Clean$1,087$1,797$2,188
Average$800$1,327$1,611
Rough$513$857$1,035
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,754$3,312$4,171
Clean$1,549$2,929$3,686
Average$1,140$2,162$2,714
Rough$731$1,396$1,743
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,804$3,397$4,275
Clean$1,594$3,004$3,777
Average$1,173$2,218$2,782
Rough$752$1,432$1,786
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,606$2,663$3,249
Clean$1,418$2,355$2,870
Average$1,044$1,739$2,114
Rough$669$1,123$1,357
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,140$1,802$2,171
Clean$1,007$1,594$1,918
Average$741$1,177$1,413
Rough$475$760$907
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,799$3,121$3,852
Clean$1,589$2,760$3,404
Average$1,169$2,038$2,507
Rough$750$1,316$1,610
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,403$2,228$2,685
Clean$1,240$1,970$2,372
Average$912$1,455$1,747
Rough$585$939$1,122
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,750$2,846$3,453
Clean$1,546$2,517$3,051
Average$1,138$1,858$2,247
Rough$729$1,200$1,443
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,628$4,424$5,418
Clean$2,322$3,912$4,787
Average$1,708$2,889$3,525
Rough$1,095$1,865$2,263
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,283$2,048$2,474
Clean$1,133$1,812$2,186
Average$834$1,338$1,610
Rough$535$864$1,034
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,466$2,664$3,325
Clean$1,295$2,356$2,938
Average$953$1,740$2,163
Rough$611$1,123$1,389
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,652$3,289
Clean$1,324$2,345$2,906
Average$975$1,732$2,140
Rough$625$1,118$1,374
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,183$3,654$4,468
Clean$1,928$3,231$3,948
Average$1,419$2,386$2,907
Rough$909$1,541$1,867
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,625$2,771$3,405
Clean$1,436$2,451$3,008
Average$1,056$1,810$2,215
Rough$677$1,169$1,423
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,565$2,562$3,115
Clean$1,382$2,265$2,752
Average$1,017$1,673$2,027
Rough$652$1,080$1,301
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,653$2,735$3,335
Clean$1,460$2,419$2,947
Average$1,074$1,786$2,170
Rough$689$1,153$1,393
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,121 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,121 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,121 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $880 to $4,313, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.