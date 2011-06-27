Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$3,524
|$4,437
|Clean
|$1,648
|$3,116
|$3,920
|Average
|$1,213
|$2,301
|$2,887
|Rough
|$777
|$1,486
|$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$3,529
|$4,313
|Clean
|$1,865
|$3,121
|$3,811
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,304
|$2,806
|Rough
|$880
|$1,488
|$1,802
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,564
|$2,756
|$3,415
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,437
|$3,017
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,800
|$2,222
|Rough
|$651
|$1,162
|$1,427
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,145
|$4,572
|$4,832
|Clean
|$3,662
|$4,043
|$4,269
|Average
|$2,695
|$2,986
|$3,144
|Rough
|$1,727
|$1,928
|$2,019
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,599
|$4,385
|$5,372
|Clean
|$2,296
|$3,878
|$4,747
|Average
|$1,689
|$2,863
|$3,495
|Rough
|$1,083
|$1,849
|$2,244
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,322
|$2,114
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,168
|$1,869
|$2,256
|Average
|$859
|$1,380
|$1,662
|Rough
|$551
|$891
|$1,067
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$2,032
|$2,477
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,797
|$2,188
|Average
|$800
|$1,327
|$1,611
|Rough
|$513
|$857
|$1,035
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$3,312
|$4,171
|Clean
|$1,549
|$2,929
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,140
|$2,162
|$2,714
|Rough
|$731
|$1,396
|$1,743
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,804
|$3,397
|$4,275
|Clean
|$1,594
|$3,004
|$3,777
|Average
|$1,173
|$2,218
|$2,782
|Rough
|$752
|$1,432
|$1,786
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,663
|$3,249
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,355
|$2,870
|Average
|$1,044
|$1,739
|$2,114
|Rough
|$669
|$1,123
|$1,357
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,802
|$2,171
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,594
|$1,918
|Average
|$741
|$1,177
|$1,413
|Rough
|$475
|$760
|$907
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$3,121
|$3,852
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,760
|$3,404
|Average
|$1,169
|$2,038
|$2,507
|Rough
|$750
|$1,316
|$1,610
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,228
|$2,685
|Clean
|$1,240
|$1,970
|$2,372
|Average
|$912
|$1,455
|$1,747
|Rough
|$585
|$939
|$1,122
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,750
|$2,846
|$3,453
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,517
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,858
|$2,247
|Rough
|$729
|$1,200
|$1,443
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$4,424
|$5,418
|Clean
|$2,322
|$3,912
|$4,787
|Average
|$1,708
|$2,889
|$3,525
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,865
|$2,263
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$2,048
|$2,474
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,812
|$2,186
|Average
|$834
|$1,338
|$1,610
|Rough
|$535
|$864
|$1,034
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,664
|$3,325
|Clean
|$1,295
|$2,356
|$2,938
|Average
|$953
|$1,740
|$2,163
|Rough
|$611
|$1,123
|$1,389
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,652
|$3,289
|Clean
|$1,324
|$2,345
|$2,906
|Average
|$975
|$1,732
|$2,140
|Rough
|$625
|$1,118
|$1,374
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,183
|$3,654
|$4,468
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,231
|$3,948
|Average
|$1,419
|$2,386
|$2,907
|Rough
|$909
|$1,541
|$1,867
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,771
|$3,405
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,451
|$3,008
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,810
|$2,215
|Rough
|$677
|$1,169
|$1,423
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,562
|$3,115
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,265
|$2,752
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,673
|$2,027
|Rough
|$652
|$1,080
|$1,301
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,735
|$3,335
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,419
|$2,947
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,786
|$2,170
|Rough
|$689
|$1,153
|$1,393