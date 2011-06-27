Estimated values
1990 Audi 200 quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,362
|$1,775
|Clean
|$533
|$1,216
|$1,586
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$271
|$633
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Audi 200 quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,362
|$1,775
|Clean
|$533
|$1,216
|$1,586
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$271
|$633
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Audi 200 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,362
|$1,775
|Clean
|$533
|$1,216
|$1,586
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$271
|$633
|$827