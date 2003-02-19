Used 1991 Audi 200
Ive owned this Wagon for 2 years now and wow! its the best car I've ever owned. Lots of power, fun to drive and turns on a time. it has a better tuning radius than my 94' Honda civic! It doesn't get the best millage 20city 28highway but its such a nice car i don't care. I could go on for hours about this car and how amazing it is but i think you get the picture. I love this car and will own it tell the day i die!
This is a great car to drive! The 5 cylinder turbo has enough power to get you up to 60 in around 6 or 7 seconds each and every time you put it to he test. The ride quality is spectacular! If I could have rated it higher than a 10, I would have. This is one of the best cars I've ever driven, let alone actually owned.
Costing $45K new, only about 150 of this engine, drivetrain and body style were sold. Twelve years later, it's still great looking inside and out and a joy to drive. Generally very reliable, but when things go bad, they can be pricey. You can almost set your watch by what will go wrong and when. Several websites are helpful. If you can find one, buy it.
This has been a wonderful car. Basically reliable but the hydraulics and electrics can be a nightmare. Maintenance can be expensive if you aren't willing to get your hands dirty. Bought with 80k miles currently at 160k miles. I prefer this over most of the newer Audis. With low build numbers (150:wagon, ~1100: sedan), a well cared for specimen could be hard to find.
|quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|217 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turbo 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|162 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Audi 200 a good car?
Is the Audi 200 reliable?
Is the 1991 Audi 200 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1991 Audi 200?
The least-expensive 1991 Audi 200 is the 1991 Audi 200 Turbo 4dr Sedan.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Audi 200?
Used 1991 Audi 200 Overview
The Used 1991 Audi 200 is offered in the following submodels: 200 Sedan, 200 Wagon. Available styles include quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD, quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, and Turbo 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1991 Audi 200?
Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 200 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1991 Audi 200 and all model years in our database.
What's a good price for a New 1991 Audi 200?
Which 1991 Audi 200s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Audi 200 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1991 Audi 200.
Can't find a new 1991 Audi 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi 200 for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,018.
Find a new Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,433.
Should I lease or buy a 1991 Audi 200?
Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
