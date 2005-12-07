Used 1990 Audi 200 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
200 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi 200 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 200
  4. Used 1990 Audi 200

Consumer Reviews for the Audi 200

Read recent reviews for the Audi 200
Overall Consumer Rating
4.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
I love my Audi
Bob Shelley,07/12/2005
after 15 yrs and 138k miles I am deeply saddened to let my 200 go. the car is gorgeous with pearl paint and a dream to drive. Repairs are pretty expensive however, and with a 16 yr old starting to drive, I'd like something with better mileage and dual airbags. I will miss this car
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
200
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to