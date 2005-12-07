Used 1990 Audi 200 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi 200 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Audi 200
Read recent reviews for the Audi 200
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.510 Reviews
Report abuse
Bob Shelley,07/12/2005
after 15 yrs and 138k miles I am deeply saddened to let my 200 go. the car is gorgeous with pearl paint and a dream to drive. Repairs are pretty expensive however, and with a 16 yr old starting to drive, I'd like something with better mileage and dual airbags. I will miss this car