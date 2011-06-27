Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible Consumer Reviews

Wheelman4000 , 07/06/2010

This vehicle makes you proud to own it as soon as you put your hands on the wheel to start driving it. When your about to drive home from a long, bad day at work, the comfort soothes you. The v8 vantage may be Aston Martin's most affordable vehicle and may be known as "a poor man Aston Martin" but its technology and luxury design tops many peoples lists and gets them raving, like me.