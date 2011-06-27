Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Consumer Reviews
This car is a head turner
I have owned a 2017 Guilia TI for 3 months. There was a glitch in the voice recognition portion of the phone blue tooth funtion that was fixed after several attempts and is now functioning flawlessly. I have owned MB, BMW and Audi's and this car accelerates, stops and handles better than any vehicle I have ever owned. People are always stopping me to admire the car and ask about it. It looks as good as it drives.
Love it
Love the design. It's eye catching. The handling is incredible. The 4 cylinder sounds like a V6 and has a good growl. It's a blast to drive. It has a lot of cool features like auto wipers, collision warning, and headlights that light up the corners when you start a turn. The Harmon Kardon speakers sound great. The tech package is very simple, but it works really well and takes no time to master. My guess is while it's more basic it's probably going to be better than most systems that they try to force too many features in and they are glitchy. Slam on the breaks and the car stays flat, zero noise drive. The quality is top notch, not single defect or rattle. Only had it for a few weeks - really hoping the reliability is there too. The front sport seats are a tad hard and seem to be built for smaller people. The shifter is taking some time to get used to. That's about all I can find on the downside. 2 year update - still love it. Mine has been more trouble free than the Infiniti I had prior to this car. A few little quirks here and there but nothing worth mentioning.
25,000 miles and still in love
I have just hit 25,000 and haven't had one issue with my Giulia. So if anyone's concerned about reliability, my Giulia is proof that Alfa got this car right! Sure, there will always be a few cars that will have issues, and that's true of every brand. But the modern Alfa Romeo is nothing like the Alfas of the 70s and 80s if that's what people are worried about. And, I will second all the positive things everyone else says about this car. Driving the Giulia is a revelation! Best car I've ever owned. If you enjoy driving, then there's no other car at this price that's better. And if you don't enjoy driving, the Giulia will probably change that! It feels like a sports car in every respect, but is as liveable and comfortable as any sedan commuter. it's the best of both worlds, and totally worth it!
Sexy, Spoty, and Moments of WTF
Update below original review: I moved into the Alfa Romeo from a Ford Taurus SHO, looking for a car comfortable both on the commute, and on the track with minimal adjustments. The Alfa turns my commute into a day at the track with the precision handling, incredible tire-chirping acceleration, which is especially aggressive when passing. The cost was comparable to the SHO--I ended up at around $35k once all the incentives were included (No trade in.) The fit and finish of this car is amazing. Tight, quiet, luxurious to the touch. Get the glass roof. Without, it seems somewhat looser, more warehouse-y. The trunk room is pure Alfa Romeo "What do you need luggage for?" And things like cup holders are designed for afternoon tea, not a days' worth of coffee in a Yeti. Bigger containers make adjusting some of the controls a little cumbersome. No more so that Alfa has done to themselves. Very frustrating controls for things like the fan motor. It has a rotary control, but it's brain is attached to the dash display, so rotating the fan one turn only "wakes the display" but doesn't do anything for the fan speed. Not the biggest deal, but you wonder why the two different systems to control one item. And when you're in reverse, nothing else can be controlled...radio, temp, etc because the reverse view camera is occupying the display. Like I said, cumbersome. But that's my only complaint. My dealer is awesome--they understand a certain level of service is expected here with Alfa--unlike my ford guys. The is a slight steering wheel rubbing that they are having a time trying to figure out--so until then it's just more volume on the radio (unless I'm backing up!) Update: I am no longer the owner. The little things became big things. Just wasn't the car for me, I guess. The steering wheel rub never got worked out--and only got more pronounced. I had to have the front facia replaced after hitting a rather aggressive pothole, and that experience was awful--from my dealer not being able to even order the piece from the manufacturer for 4 weeks, to it being installed incorrectly, and painted the wrong color. The whole car glistened with the slightest pearl int he white, but the facia was like white-out correction fluid. Then the repaint had drips between the pieces--by this time (A year) the squeaked and rattles that Alfa owners warned me about began to appear. The fan never seemed like it was connected to the vents. Highest blower setting netted almost no air into the cabin. rear passengers told me of the extreme heat coming through the back seat into the cabin, and were frankly soaked after a road trip. My Hood latches would intermittently unlatch, a problem they could never quite fix, so for a time, I had white race tape across the hood--not the look I was going for. The shop pulled my hood release handle so hard it came off in their hands, and that was never the same. I'm back to a SHO, where the power is more, and handling is less. But I'll just become a better driver.
Fun to drive
Amazing power for a 4 cyl........transmission is the best I have ever driven. In dynamic mode,using paddle shift,this car is so much fun to drive.Steering/braking performance is first class. Get "thumbs up"from other drivers every time I go out. Had the car for a month,with zero problems. Was impressed that Alfa Romeo USA called to thank me for my purchase,and gave me phone #to call if I had any issues in the future.
