Estimated values
2014 Kia Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,612
|$11,587
|$13,461
|Clean
|$9,127
|$11,012
|$12,765
|Average
|$8,158
|$9,861
|$11,373
|Rough
|$7,189
|$8,711
|$9,981
Estimated values
2014 Kia Cadenza Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,413
|$13,720
|$15,910
|Clean
|$10,837
|$13,039
|$15,088
|Average
|$9,686
|$11,677
|$13,442
|Rough
|$8,536
|$10,315
|$11,797