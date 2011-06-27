Used 2007 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent Value Packed Sports Sedan zippy69 , 01/20/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful What's with all the whining? Enough with the complaints about turning radius..... Please. Learn how to drive and execute a 3 point turn. The day I base my decision to buy a car on turning radius, please shoot me. As for rattling, my '07 has none. Everything works perfectly. Nothing ever breaks, and it's got 73,000 miles on it! You shant find another car with all the features of the TL in it's price range, or even higher. Report Abuse

2006 TL vs 2007 TL Comparison JR , 01/06/2007 16 of 17 people found this review helpful After driving a 2006 TL for several months and purchasing a 2007 base model, here is my take on the differences. The 2007 is a little better overall. Its suspension absorbs bumps better than before while still maintaining its sportiness and handling. It's quieter on the highway and its seats are more comfortable (softer) - especially on longer rides. From the front, the separate fog lights, chrome-like strip along the bottom and integrated blikers in the side mirrors, give the car a more elegant look. The sporty body style, sporty handling and very comfortable ride made it a good choice for me. Notes: No squeaks or rattles, the new transmission is now derived from the RL's tranny. Report Abuse

Great Car phillips , 01/10/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The car is flawless. One warning: there is a technological curve with setting up your phone and using the navigation. Lots to read. Second warning: not all cell phones can be used to import the cell phone address book from phone to car. I had to buy a new phone that would support all the features. It's minor but my relatively new Razor was not able to transfer its information. This is a great value. Compare it to BMW 3 series and see what you get for the money. I think you'll be impressed. Report Abuse

Can't really go wrong with this car... mike , 05/07/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I recently purchased this as Certified Pre-owned. When compared to its Infiniti G, BMW 3 Series, Lexus IS and Audi A4 counterparts, using such factors as build quality, performance, comfort/convenience and manufacturer's overall attention to detail - all weighed against price - the TL is far and away the best value. It may not be the quickest, most nimble or even the most fun, but it is far above average. The TL is meant for a more utilitarian consumer: high-end without the flash (although still somewhat of a head-turner). Overall a very easy car to drive and the best front-drive you can buy. The 2007-08 TL compares closely to the 2010 TSX V6. Report Abuse