Used 2007 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Value Packed Sports Sedan
What's with all the whining? Enough with the complaints about turning radius..... Please. Learn how to drive and execute a 3 point turn. The day I base my decision to buy a car on turning radius, please shoot me. As for rattling, my '07 has none. Everything works perfectly. Nothing ever breaks, and it's got 73,000 miles on it! You shant find another car with all the features of the TL in it's price range, or even higher.
2006 TL vs 2007 TL Comparison
After driving a 2006 TL for several months and purchasing a 2007 base model, here is my take on the differences. The 2007 is a little better overall. Its suspension absorbs bumps better than before while still maintaining its sportiness and handling. It's quieter on the highway and its seats are more comfortable (softer) - especially on longer rides. From the front, the separate fog lights, chrome-like strip along the bottom and integrated blikers in the side mirrors, give the car a more elegant look. The sporty body style, sporty handling and very comfortable ride made it a good choice for me. Notes: No squeaks or rattles, the new transmission is now derived from the RL's tranny.
Great Car
The car is flawless. One warning: there is a technological curve with setting up your phone and using the navigation. Lots to read. Second warning: not all cell phones can be used to import the cell phone address book from phone to car. I had to buy a new phone that would support all the features. It's minor but my relatively new Razor was not able to transfer its information. This is a great value. Compare it to BMW 3 series and see what you get for the money. I think you'll be impressed.
Can't really go wrong with this car...
I recently purchased this as Certified Pre-owned. When compared to its Infiniti G, BMW 3 Series, Lexus IS and Audi A4 counterparts, using such factors as build quality, performance, comfort/convenience and manufacturer's overall attention to detail - all weighed against price - the TL is far and away the best value. It may not be the quickest, most nimble or even the most fun, but it is far above average. The TL is meant for a more utilitarian consumer: high-end without the flash (although still somewhat of a head-turner). Overall a very easy car to drive and the best front-drive you can buy. The 2007-08 TL compares closely to the 2010 TSX V6.
Best I have ever owned
I purchased the 2007 Acura TL two day ago and I am very impressed. The build quality inside and out is excellent. Acura has addressed every little detail a customer could think of. The ride is solid and the amenities are vast. I owned a Mercedes C320 and it doesn't come close to the goodies Acura provides. German makers tend to nickel and dime you over options packages that are standard on the TL. So far - Acura has a customer for life. The 2007 comes with a rear back up camera with the navigation package, side mirror turn signal markers, new 18 inch wheel design and retractable keyless entry fob.
