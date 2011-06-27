Used 2003 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!! 1soccerfan , 01/06/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car Sept 2010 with 110K miles. I drive at least 2,000 miles per month, this car has 141K now. 14 months and I've driven it 31K miles with NO PROBLEMS OR ISSUES. Oil changes and tires only. I drive my cars hard and I expect something to go wrong but the transmission shifts perfect and everything works perfectly. I go on 2-3 hour road trips at least twice a month with no worries. I trade cars about every 2 years and I have to say this is the best one I've had in a long time. Report Abuse

Great car with a few exceptions fever1 , 04/21/2014 11 of 12 people found this review helpful As with most of the 2003 readings, my TL lost its transmission at about 90K. As the warranty was shot after 10 years I had to pay 3K+ for a new transmission, DON'T GO TO THE DEALER or you will pay 5K+ with a lesser warranty. The airbag sensor light went on and the dealer asked $650 to fix it, I figure I went most of my life without ever even wearing a seat belt until it was made a law, I can live with out airbags for awhile. So after 100K that about sums it up the major repairs. The comfort of the drive is the best I ever had, the engine is great; it can throw you back in your seat. Gas mileage is surprisingly good. The leather interior is average at best.

Dump the Car if You Can Nadine , 08/06/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my TL at around 87K miles and it has been nothing but a headache. Last year the transmission had to be replaced. I'm very gentle with the car. The the engine was gummed up so that was another large expense. The rear view mirror had to be replaced because some chemical in the mirror started leaking out. Now the PCM Unit has failed and it will cost $1200 to repair. I'm quite angry with Hendricks Acura in Charlotte right now because they didn't mention that I could get an exchange or a reconditioned PCM which will cost less. They also want to charge me for a 2nd diagnostic before they replace the PCM. This is the absolute worst car I ever owned!

Great Car despite the tranny recall sjonly , 06/20/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought the car in a dealer's auction with 149 k. I learn about the transmissionrecall and was scare when the car would occasionally shake during gear shifting. Took it the dealer and they stated I needed another transmission asap. Went to my local mechanic and he state transmission is good just had a broken motor mount and fluid need to be flush. Car drove good ever since, I love the speed. I pass newer car with ease. I hit 90 on the road easily going to Atlanta. I would definitely buy one again. My car is till operating but I gave it to my girlfriend since she dented the doors and bumper in an accident.