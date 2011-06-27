Estimated values
1998 Acura TL 2.5 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$1,894
|$2,230
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,672
|$1,969
|Average
|$820
|$1,227
|$1,447
|Rough
|$513
|$783
|$925
Estimated values
1998 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$1,967
|$2,354
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,736
|$2,079
|Average
|$806
|$1,274
|$1,528
|Rough
|$505
|$813
|$977