Estimated values
1997 Acura TL 2.5 Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$1,931
|$2,381
|Clean
|$969
|$1,704
|$2,102
|Average
|$705
|$1,251
|$1,545
|Rough
|$440
|$797
|$987
Estimated values
1997 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,214
|$1,932
|$2,323
|Clean
|$1,068
|$1,705
|$2,051
|Average
|$777
|$1,251
|$1,507
|Rough
|$486
|$798
|$963
Estimated values
1997 Acura TL 2.5 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,808
|$2,195
|Clean
|$967
|$1,595
|$1,938
|Average
|$704
|$1,171
|$1,424
|Rough
|$440
|$747
|$910
Estimated values
1997 Acura TL 3.2 Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,443
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,244
|$2,156
|$2,651
|Average
|$905
|$1,582
|$1,948
|Rough
|$566
|$1,009
|$1,245