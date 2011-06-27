Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,659
|$17,495
|$20,447
|Clean
|$14,297
|$17,063
|$19,906
|Average
|$13,572
|$16,198
|$18,825
|Rough
|$12,847
|$15,333
|$17,743
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,925
|$17,813
|$20,819
|Clean
|$14,556
|$17,373
|$20,268
|Average
|$13,818
|$16,492
|$19,167
|Rough
|$13,081
|$15,611
|$18,065
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,844
|$17,716
|$20,704
|Clean
|$14,477
|$17,278
|$20,156
|Average
|$13,743
|$16,402
|$19,061
|Rough
|$13,009
|$15,526
|$17,966
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,954
|$16,709
|$19,574
|Clean
|$13,609
|$16,296
|$19,056
|Average
|$12,919
|$15,470
|$18,021
|Rough
|$12,229
|$14,644
|$16,986
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,286
|$17,051
|$19,927
|Clean
|$13,933
|$16,630
|$19,400
|Average
|$13,227
|$15,787
|$18,346
|Rough
|$12,521
|$14,944
|$17,292
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,748
|$16,409
|$19,177
|Clean
|$13,408
|$16,003
|$18,670
|Average
|$12,729
|$15,192
|$17,655
|Rough
|$12,049
|$14,381
|$16,641
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,927
|$15,429
|$18,032
|Clean
|$12,608
|$15,047
|$17,555
|Average
|$11,968
|$14,285
|$16,601
|Rough
|$11,329
|$13,522
|$15,647
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,011
|$16,722
|$19,543
|Clean
|$13,665
|$16,309
|$19,026
|Average
|$12,972
|$15,482
|$17,992
|Rough
|$12,279
|$14,655
|$16,958
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,241
|$15,813
|$18,487
|Clean
|$12,914
|$15,422
|$17,998
|Average
|$12,259
|$14,640
|$17,020
|Rough
|$11,605
|$13,858
|$16,042
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,545
|$19,747
|$23,078
|Clean
|$16,136
|$19,258
|$22,468
|Average
|$15,318
|$18,282
|$21,247
|Rough
|$14,500
|$17,306
|$20,026
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,214
|$18,158
|$21,220
|Clean
|$14,838
|$17,709
|$20,659
|Average
|$14,086
|$16,811
|$19,536
|Rough
|$13,334
|$15,913
|$18,414
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,094
|$18,015
|$21,054
|Clean
|$14,721
|$17,569
|$20,497
|Average
|$13,975
|$16,679
|$19,383
|Rough
|$13,229
|$15,788
|$18,269
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,709
|$15,168
|$17,727
|Clean
|$12,395
|$14,793
|$17,258
|Average
|$11,766
|$14,043
|$16,320
|Rough
|$11,138
|$13,293
|$15,382
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,407
|$17,194
|$20,095
|Clean
|$14,051
|$16,769
|$19,564
|Average
|$13,339
|$15,919
|$18,501
|Rough
|$12,627
|$15,069
|$17,438
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,311
|$17,005
|$19,812
|Clean
|$13,957
|$16,585
|$19,288
|Average
|$13,250
|$15,744
|$18,240
|Rough
|$12,542
|$14,903
|$17,192
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,549
|$16,878
|$19,314
|Clean
|$14,190
|$16,461
|$18,803
|Average
|$13,470
|$15,626
|$17,782
|Rough
|$12,751
|$14,792
|$16,760
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,353
|$14,743
|$17,230
|Clean
|$12,048
|$14,378
|$16,775
|Average
|$11,437
|$13,649
|$15,863
|Rough
|$10,826
|$12,921
|$14,952
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,124
|$16,857
|$19,700
|Clean
|$13,775
|$16,440
|$19,179
|Average
|$13,077
|$15,606
|$18,137
|Rough
|$12,378
|$14,773
|$17,095
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,553
|$16,175
|$18,904
|Clean
|$13,217
|$15,775
|$18,404
|Average
|$12,547
|$14,976
|$17,404
|Rough
|$11,877
|$14,176
|$16,404
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,966
|$17,861
|$20,874
|Clean
|$14,596
|$17,420
|$20,322
|Average
|$13,856
|$16,536
|$19,217
|Rough
|$13,116
|$15,653
|$18,113