Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,659$17,495$20,447
Clean$14,297$17,063$19,906
Average$13,572$16,198$18,825
Rough$12,847$15,333$17,743
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,925$17,813$20,819
Clean$14,556$17,373$20,268
Average$13,818$16,492$19,167
Rough$13,081$15,611$18,065
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,844$17,716$20,704
Clean$14,477$17,278$20,156
Average$13,743$16,402$19,061
Rough$13,009$15,526$17,966
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,954$16,709$19,574
Clean$13,609$16,296$19,056
Average$12,919$15,470$18,021
Rough$12,229$14,644$16,986
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,286$17,051$19,927
Clean$13,933$16,630$19,400
Average$13,227$15,787$18,346
Rough$12,521$14,944$17,292
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,748$16,409$19,177
Clean$13,408$16,003$18,670
Average$12,729$15,192$17,655
Rough$12,049$14,381$16,641
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,927$15,429$18,032
Clean$12,608$15,047$17,555
Average$11,968$14,285$16,601
Rough$11,329$13,522$15,647
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,011$16,722$19,543
Clean$13,665$16,309$19,026
Average$12,972$15,482$17,992
Rough$12,279$14,655$16,958
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,241$15,813$18,487
Clean$12,914$15,422$17,998
Average$12,259$14,640$17,020
Rough$11,605$13,858$16,042
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,545$19,747$23,078
Clean$16,136$19,258$22,468
Average$15,318$18,282$21,247
Rough$14,500$17,306$20,026
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,214$18,158$21,220
Clean$14,838$17,709$20,659
Average$14,086$16,811$19,536
Rough$13,334$15,913$18,414
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,094$18,015$21,054
Clean$14,721$17,569$20,497
Average$13,975$16,679$19,383
Rough$13,229$15,788$18,269
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,709$15,168$17,727
Clean$12,395$14,793$17,258
Average$11,766$14,043$16,320
Rough$11,138$13,293$15,382
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,407$17,194$20,095
Clean$14,051$16,769$19,564
Average$13,339$15,919$18,501
Rough$12,627$15,069$17,438
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,311$17,005$19,812
Clean$13,957$16,585$19,288
Average$13,250$15,744$18,240
Rough$12,542$14,903$17,192
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,549$16,878$19,314
Clean$14,190$16,461$18,803
Average$13,470$15,626$17,782
Rough$12,751$14,792$16,760
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,353$14,743$17,230
Clean$12,048$14,378$16,775
Average$11,437$13,649$15,863
Rough$10,826$12,921$14,952
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,124$16,857$19,700
Clean$13,775$16,440$19,179
Average$13,077$15,606$18,137
Rough$12,378$14,773$17,095
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,553$16,175$18,904
Clean$13,217$15,775$18,404
Average$12,547$14,976$17,404
Rough$11,877$14,176$16,404
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,966$17,861$20,874
Clean$14,596$17,420$20,322
Average$13,856$16,536$19,217
Rough$13,116$15,653$18,113
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan NV Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,048 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,378 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,048 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,378 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan NV Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,048 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,378 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan NV Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan NV Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo ranges from $10,826 to $17,230, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan NV Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.