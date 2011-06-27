  1. Home
2014 Nissan NV Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,046$13,476$15,769
Clean$10,719$13,074$15,255
Average$10,063$12,271$14,228
Rough$9,408$11,468$13,201
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,274$11,670$13,920
Clean$8,999$11,322$13,467
Average$8,449$10,627$12,560
Rough$7,898$9,931$11,654
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,006$11,334$13,519
Clean$8,739$10,996$13,078
Average$8,205$10,321$12,198
Rough$7,671$9,645$11,318
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,434$11,872$14,160
Clean$9,154$11,519$13,699
Average$8,594$10,811$12,777
Rough$8,035$10,103$11,855
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,243$12,890$15,374
Clean$9,939$12,506$14,874
Average$9,331$11,738$13,872
Rough$8,724$10,970$12,871
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,446$13,146$15,680
Clean$10,136$12,755$15,169
Average$9,517$11,971$14,148
Rough$8,897$11,188$13,127
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,636$13,091$15,406
Clean$10,321$12,701$14,905
Average$9,690$11,921$13,901
Rough$9,059$11,141$12,898
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,165$12,792$15,258
Clean$9,864$12,410$14,761
Average$9,261$11,648$13,767
Rough$8,658$10,886$12,773
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,546$13,271$15,829
Clean$10,233$12,875$15,313
Average$9,607$12,084$14,282
Rough$8,982$11,293$13,252
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,225$12,538$14,721
Clean$9,921$12,164$14,242
Average$9,315$11,417$13,283
Rough$8,708$10,670$12,324
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,898$12,456$14,857
Clean$9,604$12,084$14,373
Average$9,017$11,342$13,406
Rough$8,430$10,600$12,438
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,931$13,757$16,408
Clean$10,607$13,347$15,874
Average$9,958$12,527$14,805
Rough$9,310$11,707$13,737
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,986$13,826$16,490
Clean$10,660$13,414$15,953
Average$10,008$12,590$14,879
Rough$9,357$11,766$13,805
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,264$14,174$16,907
Clean$10,929$13,752$16,356
Average$10,261$12,907$15,255
Rough$9,593$12,062$14,154
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Nissan NV Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,996 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,996 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Nissan NV Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,996 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Nissan NV Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Nissan NV Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo ranges from $7,671 to $13,519, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Nissan NV Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.