Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,046
|$13,476
|$15,769
|Clean
|$10,719
|$13,074
|$15,255
|Average
|$10,063
|$12,271
|$14,228
|Rough
|$9,408
|$11,468
|$13,201
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,274
|$11,670
|$13,920
|Clean
|$8,999
|$11,322
|$13,467
|Average
|$8,449
|$10,627
|$12,560
|Rough
|$7,898
|$9,931
|$11,654
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,006
|$11,334
|$13,519
|Clean
|$8,739
|$10,996
|$13,078
|Average
|$8,205
|$10,321
|$12,198
|Rough
|$7,671
|$9,645
|$11,318
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,434
|$11,872
|$14,160
|Clean
|$9,154
|$11,519
|$13,699
|Average
|$8,594
|$10,811
|$12,777
|Rough
|$8,035
|$10,103
|$11,855
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,243
|$12,890
|$15,374
|Clean
|$9,939
|$12,506
|$14,874
|Average
|$9,331
|$11,738
|$13,872
|Rough
|$8,724
|$10,970
|$12,871
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,446
|$13,146
|$15,680
|Clean
|$10,136
|$12,755
|$15,169
|Average
|$9,517
|$11,971
|$14,148
|Rough
|$8,897
|$11,188
|$13,127
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,636
|$13,091
|$15,406
|Clean
|$10,321
|$12,701
|$14,905
|Average
|$9,690
|$11,921
|$13,901
|Rough
|$9,059
|$11,141
|$12,898
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,165
|$12,792
|$15,258
|Clean
|$9,864
|$12,410
|$14,761
|Average
|$9,261
|$11,648
|$13,767
|Rough
|$8,658
|$10,886
|$12,773
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,546
|$13,271
|$15,829
|Clean
|$10,233
|$12,875
|$15,313
|Average
|$9,607
|$12,084
|$14,282
|Rough
|$8,982
|$11,293
|$13,252
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,225
|$12,538
|$14,721
|Clean
|$9,921
|$12,164
|$14,242
|Average
|$9,315
|$11,417
|$13,283
|Rough
|$8,708
|$10,670
|$12,324
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,898
|$12,456
|$14,857
|Clean
|$9,604
|$12,084
|$14,373
|Average
|$9,017
|$11,342
|$13,406
|Rough
|$8,430
|$10,600
|$12,438
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,931
|$13,757
|$16,408
|Clean
|$10,607
|$13,347
|$15,874
|Average
|$9,958
|$12,527
|$14,805
|Rough
|$9,310
|$11,707
|$13,737
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,986
|$13,826
|$16,490
|Clean
|$10,660
|$13,414
|$15,953
|Average
|$10,008
|$12,590
|$14,879
|Rough
|$9,357
|$11,766
|$13,805
Estimated values
2014 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,264
|$14,174
|$16,907
|Clean
|$10,929
|$13,752
|$16,356
|Average
|$10,261
|$12,907
|$15,255
|Rough
|$9,593
|$12,062
|$14,154