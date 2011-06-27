Used 2008 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Former Collector-Had Ferrari, Lotus, Jag
Great handling, feels like the vehicle is glued to the road due to the SH-AWD. Requires high test although gas mileage is reasonable. Excellent acceleration for a 4000 pound vehicle. Roomy, high tech voice command system, fabulous 5.1 surround sound and backup camera which I wanted. Also has manual shift via paddles on the steering wheel, and Acura reliability. Everything works as intended. Drive one, you'll buy it.
Artfully Subtle Luxury and Performance
Does everything well instead of compromising one performance area to excel in another. For example, corners as if on rails but preserves quiet, comfortable ride. The engine is smooth and quiet around town but makes operatic noises at the top of the rev range. This is the perfect luxury car for with enough confidence to eschew driving a visible status symbol. I drove Audis before they went upscale to compete directly with Mercedes and BMW. This Acura now fills that niche of artful, understated luxury that makes one look smart, not status conscious.
Great car...
This car is as reliable as they come. I have never own a more reliable car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE this car
I bought this car as Certified Pre-Owned, with 70k miles, and it's been great in all regards. The stock tires were not good in snow, so I bought snow tires and put them on dedicated rims, and wow! The car is amazing in the snow. It's also a heavy car, so it holds tight to the road, like it's on rails. Is quiet and responsive but not demanding. A few minor issues: Chrome on the grill is peeling, which I see on all RLs of that year in our area. Acura had the brass to tell me the "solution" is to wipe down the chrome with a towel after every rain and snow! How about taking some responsibility, Acura!? Also, keyless entry door handle needed replacement, which is a common problem.
Best of the Luxury Sedans
I have had them all. Audi, BMW 535, Infinity, Lincoln, MB E350. I couldn't believe the RL when I drove it somewhat reluctantly. Incredible road hugging and plenty of power with 300 hp for a v6. You can punish this car and it keeps coming back for more. I almost went for the Lexus GS 350 but felt it was rough riding and a little noisy compared to the RL. The GS 460 would have been more fun but much more expensive. Great technology and maybe the best GPS and Bose stereo with noise abatement. Cabin is whisper quiet. I got 26 mpg on 160 mile highway trip. Not bad. Fit and finish among the best. I will enjoy this car for 36 month lease, I know.
Sponsored cars related to the RL
Related Used 2008 Acura RL Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner