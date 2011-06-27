Used 2015 Acura RDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RDX SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,565*
Total Cash Price
$21,012
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,170*
Total Cash Price
$28,222
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,839*
Total Cash Price
$29,046
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,730*
Total Cash Price
$20,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$786
|$811
|$834
|$860
|$4,056
|Maintenance
|$1,188
|$959
|$444
|$2,650
|$2,013
|$7,254
|Repairs
|$668
|$713
|$769
|$828
|$891
|$3,870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,141
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,309
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$672
|$421
|$152
|$3,284
|Depreciation
|$4,967
|$2,239
|$1,970
|$1,745
|$1,566
|$12,487
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,800
|$7,647
|$6,767
|$8,641
|$7,709
|$42,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,447
|Maintenance
|$1,596
|$1,288
|$596
|$3,559
|$2,704
|$9,743
|Repairs
|$897
|$958
|$1,033
|$1,112
|$1,197
|$5,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,518
|$1,221
|$903
|$566
|$204
|$4,411
|Depreciation
|$6,672
|$3,007
|$2,645
|$2,344
|$2,103
|$16,772
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,850
|$10,271
|$9,089
|$11,607
|$10,354
|$57,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RDX SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$1,643
|$1,325
|$613
|$3,663
|$2,783
|$10,028
|Repairs
|$924
|$986
|$1,063
|$1,145
|$1,232
|$5,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,578
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,809
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,256
|$929
|$582
|$210
|$4,540
|Depreciation
|$6,867
|$3,095
|$2,723
|$2,413
|$2,164
|$17,261
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,312
|$10,571
|$9,354
|$11,946
|$10,657
|$58,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$1,165
|$940
|$435
|$2,598
|$1,974
|$7,112
|Repairs
|$655
|$699
|$754
|$812
|$874
|$3,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,119
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,283
|Financing
|$1,108
|$891
|$659
|$413
|$149
|$3,220
|Depreciation
|$4,870
|$2,195
|$1,931
|$1,711
|$1,535
|$12,242
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,569
|$7,497
|$6,634
|$8,472
|$7,558
|$41,730
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Acura RDX in Virginia is:not available
