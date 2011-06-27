Used 2014 Acura RDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RDX SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,800*
Total Cash Price
$18,645
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,457*
Total Cash Price
$25,042
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,020*
Total Cash Price
$18,279
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,018*
Total Cash Price
$25,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 RDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$856
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$945
|$438
|$2,755
|$419
|$1,961
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$668
|$713
|$769
|$828
|$891
|$3,870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,185
|Financing
|$1,003
|$807
|$597
|$373
|$135
|$2,914
|Depreciation
|$4,200
|$2,017
|$1,774
|$1,573
|$1,411
|$10,974
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,535
|$6,797
|$8,802
|$6,186
|$7,481
|$39,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 RDX SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$5,418
|Maintenance
|$1,269
|$588
|$3,700
|$563
|$2,635
|$8,754
|Repairs
|$897
|$958
|$1,033
|$1,112
|$1,197
|$5,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,367
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,592
|Financing
|$1,347
|$1,084
|$801
|$501
|$181
|$3,914
|Depreciation
|$5,642
|$2,708
|$2,382
|$2,113
|$1,895
|$14,740
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,149
|$9,130
|$11,822
|$8,309
|$10,048
|$53,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$839
|$3,955
|Maintenance
|$926
|$429
|$2,701
|$411
|$1,923
|$6,390
|Repairs
|$655
|$699
|$754
|$812
|$874
|$3,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,162
|Financing
|$983
|$791
|$585
|$366
|$132
|$2,857
|Depreciation
|$4,118
|$1,977
|$1,739
|$1,542
|$1,383
|$10,759
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,328
|$6,664
|$8,629
|$6,065
|$7,334
|$39,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,577
|Maintenance
|$1,306
|$605
|$3,808
|$580
|$2,711
|$9,010
|Repairs
|$924
|$986
|$1,063
|$1,145
|$1,232
|$5,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,115
|$825
|$516
|$186
|$4,028
|Depreciation
|$5,806
|$2,788
|$2,452
|$2,174
|$1,950
|$15,170
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,562
|$9,396
|$12,167
|$8,552
|$10,341
|$55,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Acura RDX in Virginia is:not available

