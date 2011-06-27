Used 2017 Acura MDX Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Entirely Different MDX!! Jake , 08/21/2017 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my 5th MDX- 2003, 06, 11, 16, 17. I had a 2016 w/Tech. Hated it!! Loved my others. The transmission and brakes were horrible!! I should have kept my 2011. But with the help of my dealer, I was able to trade in my leased 2016 for a 2017 Hybrid w/Advance. (I test drove it a month earlier when it was released to dealerships.) Totally different vehicle! This hybrid is what I expected in a petrol MDX. The system is SUPER quiet and seamless. Actually have more power (torque wise) than my 2016. The technology of the Hybrid is nothing short of spectacular! Smooth, quiet, powerful, and informative. Has a cool information screen to tell u what system is working and which is charging the battery! The suspension and brakes are also different from the standard MDX. Much smoother with the adaptive dampers and the brake travel is firm with a short throw. When having my Hybrid accessorized I had a MDX w/Advance loaner. Now I could actually do a comparison. Unfortunately it drove like my 2016 with the exception of stop/start feature which was an annoyance. In the Hybrid, the system works the same way EXCEPT when u accelerate you are actually on electric motors THEN the motor starts seamlessly. By the way it doesn't use a conventional starter! The front electric motor IS the starter! How cool is that. AND when driving you would never know when the engine is on or off unless you are looking at the tachometer! Even when you initially start the vehicle you can barely hear it. And the gas mileage is EXACTLY as advertised- 26.6 city/27-28 highway so far. I cannot see anyone who tests drives BOTH vehicles to not go with the Hybrid. It's only $1500 more than a comparable equipped MDX. The best bargain I have ever seen for this much technology (and I am a tech guy)! Out of the 21 vehicles I have owned since 1965 this by far the BEST vehicle I have ever had!! And that includes 2 sports cars that I loved!! Only one real drawback, Acura is no longer including a spare tire kit so I had to purchase one. One day Acura may only be making Hybrids (so far RLX, NSX, MDX). But for a newly introduced vehicle to the market, YOU CAN'T GO WRONG!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hybrid MDX - the MDX to buy Tony , 09/05/2017 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We were looking to replace my wife's 2010 Pilot with something modern and a bit smaller (as we didn't need as much space anymore). She wanted something with an interesting design, high quality and would be fun to drive. Kids asked for second row captain chairs with heating. 3-rd row would also be nice to have, since we occasionally need more than 4 people in a car. And finally, we needed an SUV comfortable enough to handle our long family trips. Besides comfortable seats, it had to have driver-assistance capabilities to reduce driver's fatigue. The budget was around $65K. When we started putting together a list of models we wanted to check out, my wife mentioned that one BMW is more than enough for our garage (my 01' M-roadster), so she'd exclude x5/x6 right away. Over the course of 2 weekends of dealership visits, the following options were rejected: Cayenne (only 2-row seating, pricey fun-to-drive models), Macan (just too small), MB GLE (didn't like overall philosophy), Jag F-pace (seating config, compromised rear-seat comfort due to its sedan-based platform), Model X (fabulous car, but way above the budget), Lexus RX (liked the interior and design, but non-heated and somewhat cramped 2-nd row). As such, MDX and Lexus GX were short-listed for test drives. Initially, we tested a gasoline version of MDX (sh-awd). My wife's impression about it was "safe and boring". I think it's because of the transmission on the gasoline model, which takes it's time to decide which gear would be better to use right now, considering a few dozen of factors, which probably include speed, inclination, ambient temperature, recent driving pattern, weather on Mars etc. etc. All this, while you have a really small window in traffic to merge into. Our Pilot was way better in such cases. I asked the sales guy to call me when they get a hybrid version, since I knew it should behave differently in that sense. My wife was excited to test the GX because she preferred its design and interior, due to some reason. Her impression after driving it was: ok on a straight, but so horrible even in moderate curves that it wasn't safe. We decided to wait for the hybrid MDX and keep the Pilot for another year or two in case we didn't like it. When the test car arrived a few weeks later, it exceeded our expectations. For $1500 premium you get two major improvements over the gas AWD version: the Acura's hybrid drive with dual-clutch transmission and the adaptive suspension. The former makes the acceleration faster and much smoother, while the latter allows configuring it for agility or comfort, depending on the situation. As a bonus, you get an outstanding fuel economy. With a bit of knowledge of how hybrids work, it's easy to beat the EPA numbers by 1-2 mpg. If it's not your thing and you prefer active driving style (like my wife), you will get the stated 26-27 mpg. At current gas prices, $1500 extra should pay back in 3-4 years with 12K miles per year. Considering all that, the only meaningful reason of going for a non-hybrid MDX I can think of is the budget limitation only enough to get a base FWD model. FWD Tech package and especially AWD Tech and above doesn't make sense in a non-hybrid model.

Acura MDX AWD Hybrid Advanced-Look no further! brad nielsen , 12/19/2017 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Acura hit a home run with this car. I have owned Honda's and Acura's for 30+ years and this SUV is by far the best and top of the line. It is equipped with everything you will ever want or need. Averaging 26ish mph. Seats are like butter....nothing more comfortable! Wipers come on automatically. Smooth ride....you feel no bumps. Best deal out there for well equipped mid-size SUV. You will not be disappointed. Updated: We were hit broad side at 40mph....side and front airbags deployed and we did not suffer any injuries. Car was totaled, but survived accident like a champ!

Giddyup! Bill , 07/03/2017 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The hybrid Advance model handles like it's on rails. This is the 4th model MDX I've owned, and as I'd expected, it's simply far and away superior to any of the others. Pros: Hit the gas (or should it be called the hybrid) pedal and it flies off the line. Quietest interior I've ever been in. Steering is tight and responsive. My kids are big fans of the second row captain's chairs. Driver's assisting safety features (lane departure, etc.) seem top notch. Interior features (seats, wood accents) are very nice. Averaging 26.6 MPG so far. Cons: not a fan of the infotainment system. Miss the old buttons for heating and cooling seats. Takes too long (IMHO) for rear view camera to kick in. Had to wait over a minute yesterday for navigation menu to activate - not a big deal unless you're running late like I was. A few minor things I'll have to get used to. Overall I'm a huge fan of this ride. After test-driving the competition, I'd have to say that the bang you get for your buck with the MDX made my choice a no-brainer. Again - just one man's opinion.