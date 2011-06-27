Used 2015 Acura MDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MDX SUV
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,547*
Total Cash Price
$24,164
Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,863*
Total Cash Price
$32,455
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,615*
Total Cash Price
$23,690
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,727*
Total Cash Price
$33,403
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,329*
Total Cash Price
$32,692
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,480*
Total Cash Price
$24,638
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,592*
Total Cash Price
$34,351
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,615*
Total Cash Price
$23,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$4,575
|Maintenance
|$1,702
|$808
|$1,110
|$2,384
|$2,561
|$8,565
|Repairs
|$668
|$713
|$769
|$828
|$891
|$3,870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,310
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,046
|$773
|$485
|$174
|$3,777
|Depreciation
|$5,731
|$2,603
|$2,290
|$2,030
|$1,822
|$14,476
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,605
|$8,197
|$8,058
|$8,935
|$8,753
|$47,547
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,144
|Maintenance
|$2,287
|$1,085
|$1,491
|$3,202
|$3,440
|$11,504
|Repairs
|$897
|$958
|$1,033
|$1,112
|$1,197
|$5,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,759
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,011
|Financing
|$1,745
|$1,404
|$1,038
|$651
|$234
|$5,073
|Depreciation
|$7,698
|$3,496
|$3,076
|$2,726
|$2,447
|$19,443
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,273
|$11,009
|$10,823
|$12,001
|$11,756
|$63,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$4,485
|Maintenance
|$1,669
|$792
|$1,088
|$2,337
|$2,511
|$8,397
|Repairs
|$655
|$699
|$754
|$812
|$874
|$3,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,284
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,274
|$1,025
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,703
|Depreciation
|$5,619
|$2,552
|$2,245
|$1,990
|$1,786
|$14,192
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,338
|$8,036
|$7,900
|$8,760
|$8,581
|$46,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,341
|$6,324
|Maintenance
|$2,353
|$1,117
|$1,534
|$3,295
|$3,541
|$11,840
|Repairs
|$924
|$986
|$1,063
|$1,145
|$1,232
|$5,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,810
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,070
|Financing
|$1,796
|$1,445
|$1,069
|$670
|$241
|$5,221
|Depreciation
|$7,923
|$3,598
|$3,165
|$2,806
|$2,518
|$20,011
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,807
|$11,331
|$11,139
|$12,352
|$12,099
|$65,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,189
|Maintenance
|$2,303
|$1,093
|$1,501
|$3,225
|$3,465
|$11,588
|Repairs
|$904
|$965
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,206
|$5,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,772
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,026
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,415
|$1,046
|$656
|$236
|$5,110
|Depreciation
|$7,754
|$3,522
|$3,098
|$2,746
|$2,465
|$19,585
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,406
|$11,090
|$10,902
|$12,089
|$11,842
|$64,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$4,664
|Maintenance
|$1,736
|$824
|$1,132
|$2,430
|$2,611
|$8,733
|Repairs
|$681
|$727
|$784
|$844
|$909
|$3,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,335
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,325
|$1,066
|$788
|$494
|$178
|$3,851
|Depreciation
|$5,844
|$2,654
|$2,335
|$2,070
|$1,857
|$14,760
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,872
|$8,357
|$8,216
|$9,110
|$8,924
|$48,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$6,503
|Maintenance
|$2,420
|$1,148
|$1,578
|$3,389
|$3,641
|$12,176
|Repairs
|$950
|$1,014
|$1,093
|$1,177
|$1,267
|$5,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,862
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,129
|Financing
|$1,847
|$1,486
|$1,099
|$689
|$248
|$5,369
|Depreciation
|$8,148
|$3,700
|$3,255
|$2,886
|$2,590
|$20,578
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,340
|$11,652
|$11,455
|$12,702
|$12,442
|$67,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$4,485
|Maintenance
|$1,669
|$792
|$1,088
|$2,337
|$2,511
|$8,397
|Repairs
|$655
|$699
|$754
|$812
|$874
|$3,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,284
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,274
|$1,025
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,703
|Depreciation
|$5,619
|$2,552
|$2,245
|$1,990
|$1,786
|$14,192
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,338
|$8,036
|$7,900
|$8,760
|$8,581
|$46,615
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 MDX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Acura MDX in Virginia is:not available
