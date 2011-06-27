Used 1998 Acura Integra Type R Consumer Reviews

sothira , 05/13/2002

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned mine for about 3 year and have kept it stock w/ the exception of a Mugen steering wheel for better feel. .It's funny how it brings on anxiety and maybe even envy from all the musclehead cars owner whenever I go for a spin,giggle. Of course,In the world of high performance you have to respect the big boys /big$$(PORSCHE911.M3,VIPER ect.)I'm not stupid. However,they know or have heard of the Type R. they're not stupid either,laugh. I had no mechanical problems 52K to date(except w/ the dealership=scumbag)Finally, how awesome this car is just look to the Speedvision Touring car series..If this car had a bike for an equal it would be the 250 NSR.Enjoy.