Used 1998 Acura Integra Type R Consumer Reviews

The Best

Winson, 04/07/2002
The best car.

TYPE R Rules Ok

sothira, 05/13/2002
I have owned mine for about 3 year and have kept it stock w/ the exception of a Mugen steering wheel for better feel. .It's funny how it brings on anxiety and maybe even envy from all the musclehead cars owner whenever I go for a spin,giggle. Of course,In the world of high performance you have to respect the big boys /big$$(PORSCHE911.M3,VIPER ect.)I'm not stupid. However,they know or have heard of the Type R. they're not stupid either,laugh. I had no mechanical problems 52K to date(except w/ the dealership=scumbag)Finally, how awesome this car is just look to the Speedvision Touring car series..If this car had a bike for an equal it would be the 250 NSR.Enjoy.

Best car ever!

typer800, 08/09/2002
I've driven all kinds of cars and nothing even comes close to how great this car is. It's a car with not only unbelivable performance, but also unsurpassed reliability. Just keep up on the maintanence, and it will run forever.

One of the best cars ever

Mr. Vaughan, 01/08/2003
With out a doubt the funnest car I have ever driven. Never have any problems but not speeding!

