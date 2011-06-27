Used 1998 Acura Integra Type R Consumer Reviews
The Best
The best car.
TYPE R Rules Ok
I have owned mine for about 3 year and have kept it stock w/ the exception of a Mugen steering wheel for better feel. .It's funny how it brings on anxiety and maybe even envy from all the musclehead cars owner whenever I go for a spin,giggle. Of course,In the world of high performance you have to respect the big boys /big$$(PORSCHE911.M3,VIPER ect.)I'm not stupid. However,they know or have heard of the Type R. they're not stupid either,laugh. I had no mechanical problems 52K to date(except w/ the dealership=scumbag)Finally, how awesome this car is just look to the Speedvision Touring car series..If this car had a bike for an equal it would be the 250 NSR.Enjoy.
Best car ever!
I've driven all kinds of cars and nothing even comes close to how great this car is. It's a car with not only unbelivable performance, but also unsurpassed reliability. Just keep up on the maintanence, and it will run forever.
One of the best cars ever
With out a doubt the funnest car I have ever driven. Never have any problems but not speeding!
