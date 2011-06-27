Used 1995 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
at 112k miles-no oil use between changes
This car cost very little to maintain, oil changes every 4000 miles (no oil added between changes) brakes twice on front, just changed rear at 112000 and they could of went another 20000 miles. Changed timming belt and water pump at 115000, belt had NO wear at all, changed the water pump just because it was exposed with the belt change. Used Honda parts (want to run another 115000 miles) 1st. set of tires went 75000 miles, bought Continental tires for second set and they still have a lot of tread left.
Great Ride
I needed a quick car because my 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue fell apart and I didn't have a lot to spend at that moment. I picked it up for $3000 with 163000 miles on it. I changed the oil and replaced the brake pads (normal wear and tear). I LOVE this car. It drives like it's brand new, it handles like a dream, doesn't lose any fluids, has terrific gas mileage, and is peppy. I bought it as a short term solution and it may turn out to be a long love affair. I would recommend one of these cars to anyone. It is my first Acura and it will not be the last.
Best Car I Own!
This car is awesome!I Have had this car for almost 5 years now and it has never let me down, the only thing that I have had to put into it is routine maintenance. It is a very reliable car. It gets good MPG's (about 26-27 city and 31-32 hwy) and the car runs smooth. I have taken it on a 2000 mile round trip and it was very comfortable and the car had no problems running the 13 hours trip. The 5-speed tranny still shifts smooth and after putting over 60,000 miles on it, the car still runs like the day I bought the car. The car currently has 107000 miles on it and I have no doubt that it could make it to 200,000 miles easy. It's hard to find reviews on cars this old that's why I'm writing this.
Long Hauler
Have had this car for 15 years. Driven long trips at 80+ 31-34 mpg on road. No unscheduled repairs. Changed oil every 3000. Did replace front seats with soft leather about $500. People always say it looks much newer because paint and interior are in such good shape. Not great in snow or ice but mainly due to using performance tires. Fun to drive and handles great. V-TEC engine does run well. Have driven at 130+ for 2 hours straight and felt like I was going about 70. Has always run cool even in desert at 110+ degrees. Car is very versatile. Go to HD/Lowes and put 8' boards/pipe in car with back seat folded down. My mechanic friend says car should go another 150K before its done!
I Loved This Car
I wrote a review along time ago but I don't see it on here anymore. I think the poster below might have been talking about my old post. But this car was super reliable, got it up to 280,000 miles with no problems. Some basic stuff had to be replaced, new clutch (the original lasted over 120,000 miles.) A new starter solenoid which cost almost a grand to fix but again, the car had over 200,000 miles on it before it went out. Take care of this car with the basic maintenance and it will last forever. One day my dad borrowed it and got rear ended. The back bumper was folded down and insurance said it wasn't worth fixing. They gave me a grand for it.
