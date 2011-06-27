Used 2002 Acura CL Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
New to this Acura

Nuggets2008, 12/17/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I just bought Acura CL 2002 base model with only 35,000 original miles. It was a lease in FL and I live in Co. So this car was taken care of. It is a very smooth car with a lot of power. I came from a 1992 Acura GS, which I was hit an ran on but survived to tell this story. Overall it's a very smooth and comfortable ride with nice luxury features.

Report Abuse

Very agile, fun-to-drive car

bruce007, 04/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This Type-S model is a very agile, fast machine. Handles well on curvy roads. Definitely fun to drive. I cannot believe all the standard equipment, and very high-tech. It is a tremendous bargain in its market group. Excellent sound system. My only issues: I would like the exact car with a telescopic steering wheel and tilt headrests, 1 inch more head room in the front and rear. Please, Acura, come out with a higher-end version.

Report Abuse

Happy owner

scl23, 03/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'm very happy with my purchase. It's a great compromise between luxury, performance, and reliability. I'm a happy Acura owner and wouldn't change a thing.

Report Abuse

an MB without star

yuya, 02/26/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excelent car for diary use, very strong quiet and without idiot bells, fast and very appreciated for the ticket hunters. Classic appearence but timeless. ...And very affordable price.

Report Abuse

TYPE S

JAMES THURSTON, 02/13/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

GREAT ALL-AROUND CAR.VERY RELIABLE,THE ONE FEATURE THAT IS A BOTHER IS THE FRONT SEAT BELT SYSTEM WHICH DO NOT ALLWAYS RETRACT AND GET CAUGHT IN THE DOOR WHEN THE DOOR IS CLOSED.

Report Abuse
