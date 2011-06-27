Used 2017 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Scandinavian test drive Mark , 10/30/2016 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful We picked up our XC90 in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016. Volvo flew us over and back, picked us up at the airport, put us into a nice hotel, and provided a three course meal the day we arrived. After taking us to the factory , we met our new car. Our advisor went over the car with us. After a short test drive we had a Swedish meatball lunch followed by a factory tour. An amazing experience! We have had the car for three years now. It has been reliable with no mechanical issues. Using battery power for regular work commuting and hybrid mode for everything else I’m getting about 36 mpg. It flies effortlessly through out Colorado Mountains. Getting into the car at the end of a day of work is like a cocoon that just comfortably wraps around me. I find the Sensus touch screen easy to use and intuitive. Super happy with my first ever Volvo Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

After early hiccups car is performing as expected Doug Funston , 02/04/2018 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Mine is a virtually fully loaded T8 Inscription. It looks, rides and performs (when it works) beautifully. However, mine has been wrought with electrical/computer problems from the get/go. It routinely spits out warning lights on various systems from ESC, engine, 12 volt system. It has been in for repair (i.e not routine mtce) in one year more than my 2006 Mazda has been in its lifetime. I am in my 60's and have owned many vehicles and this one has generated more warning lights in its short life than ALL my other vehicles combined. Half the time software update is used by the dealer as the solution to my problems. They almost never know what the update is supposed to solve. My navigation system broke down on a cross country trip and required the dealer to reboot it. Even my Tom Tom can be rebooted manually by me. Finally replaced the module for the electric motor that drives the rear wheels claiming it was dragging down my 12 volt system and causing all these spurious computer generated warning lights. The car worked fine for a couple of months and then one day it was completely dead (12 Volt) wouldn't even unlock the car. Dealer claimed my less one year old 12 volt battery was faulty. It was replaced. So today 3 months later a new warning light "12 volt system service required" has illuminated. My issues electrically/computer are clearly still unresolved. I cannot recommend this vehicle for its poor reliability. Update August 2018. Recently my car has performed well. The issues with the 12 volt system while not resolved are now manageable. I have multiple vehicles and I am retired. I have discovered that this vehicle cannot sit for extended periods of time (a week?), or the 12 volt battery will drain. The car will either be completely dead or the 12 volt system drained to the point of bringing in computer generated erroneous fault alarms. This drain is due to the continuous high drain from the on board computer even when the car is not running. I can prevent this by ensuring the car is taken for a run every few days. I have also purchased a jump starter just in case. Update Feb 11 2019. Since I have managed to get my 12 volt system performing as expected , the car has performed extremely well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car with bad design flaw Bill , 03/24/2017 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 42 of 48 people found this review helpful The XC-90 8T has a serious design problem. If the car sits long enough ( usually 7 to 8 days) the car goes into a sleep mode to protect the batteries. The result is the car is dead with no power available. The car must be entered using the manual key and the only way to start the car is to get a jump start. I am an international commercial pilot and go on long trips all the time. When I return I must get my airline's maintenance to give me a jump to start. Needless to say I am the joke of the airline and having to to this at 4am during blizzards in Chicago is a nightmare. I have a 1995 snow plow I can start after sitting 6 months but a new 84,000 Volvo XC-90 cannot sit 2 weeks how sad.The dealer has been great but Volvo has not provided any hopes for a fix. I am pursuing the Lemon laws for my state Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great SUV but not atheletic SKA , 03/16/2017 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful We have very limited options for 3 row luxury SUV. Mercedes GLS is too big, BMW X5 3rd row is unusable. It boils down to XC90 and Audi Q7. Me and my wife both loved the exterior/interior of XC90. Eventually we ended up buying XC90 T8 Inscription with all possible options (MSRP was 85K, but we got good deal). Car is very quite and drives really nice and my wife swears for its handling. However I feel driving is boring. Acceleration is no where close to my Mercedes E350. May be I should not expect that but I want to let you know that don't get foll by 400hp rating. It is big/heavy car and you will notice it. It has about 15 miles electric only range and my wife loves electric only mode due to quietness (I feel it is sluggish in electric mode). in last 4 months I had to visit dealer twice. Once engine light came up and second because there is some rattling noise in center console. Dealer fixed engine light thing, but noise issue has not gone fully (it comes back only at certain speed). I feel it is due to air suspension and I have to live with it. I don't expect such thing in 85K car. If I have to buy again, I would buy T6, since it is 400lb lighter so will have better handling. T6 will be 15K cheaper too. Now it has been one year since I have this vehicle. It has made two trips to dealer for various issues. One for temp sensor gone bad and another for battery cooling pump gone bad. It was also making creaking sound at center console which dealership fixed by putting some extra insulation. Now I hope everything is sorted out and just regular servicing will be needed in future. I have grown used to its driving characteristics. Driving experience is best at Sports mode. Everyone gives compliment for its looks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse