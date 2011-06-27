  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. Used 2017 Volvo XC90
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Volvo XC90 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,250
See XC90 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$57,350
See XC90 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$68,900
See XC90 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasHybrid
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222225
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg20/25 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/470.0 mi.376.0/470.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.18.8 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG222225
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm472 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm316 hp @ 5700 rpm400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Vision Packageyesyesyes
Momentum Plus Packageyesnono
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Inscriptionnoyesyes
Luxury Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
330 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
USB with external media controlnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Charcoal Headlineryesyesyes
Integrated Center Booster Cushion 2nd Rowyesyesyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound w/CD Playeryesyesno
Graphical Head Up Displayyesyesyes
Leather and Flame Birch Wood Steering Wheelyesnono
Leather Upgrade on Dash Board and Front/Rear Door Panelsnoyesyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
premium leathernoyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyesyes
10 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
20" x 9.0" 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels in Matte Tech Blackyesnono
21" x 9.0" 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Silver Bright Diamond Cutnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.85.7 cu.ft.85.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4627 lbs.4627 lbs.5059 lbs.
Gross weight6060 lbs.6060 lbs.6635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees23.8 degrees23.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.3 degrees23.3 degrees23.3 degrees
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Height69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.5 in.117.5 in.117.5 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Exterior Colors
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond/Charcoal, leather
  • Amber/Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blond/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Amber/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Blond/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Amber/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
235/55R19 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
275/45R20 tiresnoyesyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,250
Starting MSRP
$57,350
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC90 InventorySee XC90 InventorySee XC90 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Volvo XC90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles