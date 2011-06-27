  1. Home
Used 2007 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

2007 Volvo XC90 V8

Larry, 10/14/2006
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Traded a 2001 BMW X5 that I thought was the best until I test drove the Volvo. So far, getting about 20 mpg with the V8...much better than I got with the 3.0 in the BMW. Handles as well as the BMW since Volvo re-tuned the suspension in '07. Great ride. The Dynaudio stereo with the Sirius is awesome.

Absolutely love it!

Joe, 12/05/2006
66 of 72 people found this review helpful

Bought the XC90 over the Lexus GX470 and Acura MDX. Less expensive, better safety rating, better 3rd row seat configuration than Lexus; better interior features/finish and seemed more solid vehicle than MDX. We have put 7100 miles on it in about 3 months and have really, really enjoyed it. In- line 6-cylinder engine has plenty of power and fuel economy has been 22 mpg highway and about 18 mpg in town. This is very good considering the weight of the vehicle and the performance it has on the road, acceleration, etc. Also has great cargo room with the 2nd and 3rd row seats folded down.

Best SUV I've Owned

Dan, 11/29/2006
38 of 41 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2. I was thinking about the V8 however I wanted better fuel economy. I was concerned that I would be sacrificing power (fun) for fuel economy. I didn't, this true SUV has power and is fun to drive. I know the V8 has more power but it is not necessary. I considered a Land Rover LR3. However I selected the XC90 based on the safety features as well as the ride. It is far superior to the LR3. If you need an SUV for getting around town and you want a comfortable ride for road trips then this is your automobile. It is also excellent in the snow so you can get to the mountains to do some skiing. I love it! Must have - Sirius satellite radio and running boards.

Love at first sight

Wesley Tarner, 10/01/2015
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love this car and would buy it a million times again. The seats are very comfortable and plush. The leather doesn't hold up as well as some others but its still comfortable. My Volvo lasted around 200,000k and then broke down. Had regularly maintained it, but it needed alot of work done to get it up and running again so i had top part with it. But i am looking for a newer one because i loved it soo much! I would recommend this car 9/10 (lost a point due to a few quirks such as low-tech compared to competition and also the common transmission issues).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Solid

Pmedhat, 08/19/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

We have three XC90s in the family and the V8 is by far my favorite. The Yamaha engine never runs short on torque. The acceleration between 50-80 mph is amazing. The minor improvements to the interior are subtle but affective. I especially appreciate the iPod jack. The handling is awesome with plenty of room for the family.

