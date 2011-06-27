Used 2017 Volvo XC60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
XC60 SUV
T6 Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,174*
Total Cash Price
$26,427
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,361*
Total Cash Price
$35,495
T5 Dynamic 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,211*
Total Cash Price
$36,532
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,249*
Total Cash Price
$25,909
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,824*
Total Cash Price
$35,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 XC60 SUV T6 Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$367
|$2,276
|$1,314
|$1,005
|$1,735
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$722
|$1,104
|$1,188
|$1,280
|$1,376
|$5,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,615
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,143
|$846
|$529
|$192
|$4,131
|Depreciation
|$6,203
|$2,923
|$2,571
|$2,279
|$2,046
|$16,022
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,596
|$10,023
|$8,572
|$7,823
|$8,160
|$47,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 XC60 SUV T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$493
|$3,056
|$1,765
|$1,349
|$2,330
|$8,994
|Repairs
|$970
|$1,482
|$1,596
|$1,719
|$1,848
|$7,616
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,917
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,169
|Financing
|$1,908
|$1,536
|$1,136
|$711
|$258
|$5,549
|Depreciation
|$8,331
|$3,926
|$3,454
|$3,061
|$2,748
|$21,520
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,918
|$13,462
|$11,513
|$10,508
|$10,960
|$63,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 XC60 SUV T5 Dynamic 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$5,974
|Maintenance
|$508
|$3,146
|$1,816
|$1,389
|$2,398
|$9,257
|Repairs
|$998
|$1,526
|$1,643
|$1,770
|$1,902
|$7,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,973
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,232
|Financing
|$1,964
|$1,581
|$1,169
|$732
|$265
|$5,711
|Depreciation
|$8,574
|$4,041
|$3,555
|$3,150
|$2,828
|$22,148
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,412
|$13,855
|$11,850
|$10,815
|$11,280
|$65,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,237
|Maintenance
|$360
|$2,231
|$1,288
|$985
|$1,701
|$6,565
|Repairs
|$708
|$1,082
|$1,165
|$1,255
|$1,349
|$5,559
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,393
|$1,121
|$829
|$519
|$188
|$4,050
|Depreciation
|$6,081
|$2,866
|$2,521
|$2,234
|$2,006
|$15,708
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,349
|$9,826
|$8,404
|$7,670
|$8,000
|$46,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$5,847
|Maintenance
|$497
|$3,079
|$1,777
|$1,359
|$2,347
|$9,060
|Repairs
|$977
|$1,493
|$1,608
|$1,732
|$1,862
|$7,671
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,931
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,185
|Financing
|$1,922
|$1,547
|$1,144
|$716
|$259
|$5,589
|Depreciation
|$8,392
|$3,955
|$3,479
|$3,083
|$2,768
|$21,677
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,042
|$13,560
|$11,598
|$10,585
|$11,040
|$63,824
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 XC60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volvo XC60 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Volvo XC60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019