Used 2018 Volvo V90 Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.9
7 reviews
First one I've seen in person is ours...

MKMc, 06/28/2017
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Ordered through Volvo Concierge Service in February. Arrived last week. Maple Brown with Blonde Leather, Convenience pkg, heated strg wheel/windshield, 20 inch alloys, air ride susp, 115V power outlet rear, integrated split end pipes and load liner. Driven about 300 miles and this wagon is very impressive. Tight, drives smaller than it is, fit and finish perfect, systems fairly intuitive, fantastic acceleration, wi fi hotspot works great, tons of room in backseat. I really wanted the B & W sound system, but at $3200, it was a no go. Volvo has a home run here.

Performance
Comfort
My new Car Saved My Life!

Glad I splurged!, 09/03/2018
T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my V90 on an impulse I was not due for a new car. My XC70 was only 4 years-old. The second week Zi had my new v90 I was driving to pick up my daughter at school. A car was in my lane about to hit me head on. All of a sudden my v90 popped a red triangle in my windshield and moved my car to the right avoiding a collision. A guardian Angel must have persuaded me to indulge in this amazing car. The interior and ride is amazing. Love the refridgerator in the glove box. That is where I keep the Grey Poupon!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Don't want no stinkin wheel cladding.

jim davis, 10/28/2018
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I'm a single guy who wants one vehicle that is a nice sedan from the C pillar forward for hauling humans and has a nice cargo area for hauling dogs and bags of mulch. I will not own a SUV. I will not have that butt ugly cladding around my wheel wells even if it is painted to match the car. And I don't wear Birkenstocks or live that lifestyle. This is a joy to drive and to look at. It is the perfect blend of function and form.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Best car I've ever had

Gregg VW, 12/01/2018
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Traded my loaded 2011 S60 T6 with 300 hp engine and all the safety stuff most other cars didn't have back then (adaptive cruise, auto braking, lane keeping warning, heads up, BLIS). That was a great car and never problematic. This one is better. Acceleration is almost as good, and most features are even better. I don't care for the 4 cylinder noise under hard acceleration, but it does the job and otherwise is quiet and comfortable. The massaging seats and Bowers&Wilkins stereo are fantastic additions. It rides a bit better than the S60, due to the rear air suspension and longer wheelbase. Here's hoping it is every bit as reliable as the 2011.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Unique and extremely comfortable

Ernie Fernandez, 11/18/2018
T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This wagon (small suv instead) is amazing for a 4 cylinder turbo got some torque!!! All about this car is amazing, but I would recommend to get the 360 camera view option will help a lot, also the reason why I didn’t give the full 5 star on performance is because the gas tank is small for a person that drive a lot you will end putting gas twice or more a week

