Used 2000 Volvo V70 R Consumer Reviews

Don't wasteyou $$ rottn1escaped , 08/08/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought CPO at 23K. 2 months later, the front axle and transmission needed to be replaced. I've also needed to replace the Turbo & Catalytic converter. Carfax clean, volvo certified. From reading Msg boards, I have one of the better dealers who replaces everything as warranty work - not always the case. Car now has 43K and it's decision time as New car warranty is expiring. I bought this to be a long term tank, but not the case. Stick with the pre-1998 for quality (pre-ford years). My first Volvo was amazing, not this one. Also, check message boards, I'm not the only one with this opinion. JD Powers and associates is downgrading Volvo quality.

excellent wagon kowen , 09/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Wonderful wagon, very fast and comfortable. Experience has been mostly positive but car is not without shortcomings. Stiff suspension makes around town driving an exercise in patience. Numerous rattles throughout the interior make it necessary to crank the stereo. Once on the highway however, the car is very quiet. Dealer feels the nature of being a wagon, coupled with the amount of aluminum used in the build results in chassis flex which causes all the rattling. Another disappointment is the fuel economy. A combination of city/highway miles with a conservative driving style nets about 19 mpg.