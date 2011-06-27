  1. Home
2022 Volvo S90 B6 Momentum Specs & Features

More about the 2022 S90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,850
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/492.9 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower295 hp @ 5,400 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2,100 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Package +$750
Advanced Package +$2,100
Protection Package +$340
Protection Package Premier +$525
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear view camerayes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Premium Sound +$800
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.8 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mud Flaps +$200
Load Bars +$345
19" x 8.5" 5-Double Spoke Matte Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,232 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.1 in.
Length200.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.5 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blonde, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
