Used 2000 Volvo S70
Pros & Cons
- Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction and amazing braking ability.
- High price, odd control placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Safe and sturdy describes the Volvo image. To be sure, Volvos are both safe and sturdy, boasting many standard safety features and feeling as though they've been cast from a single block of iron. But, there are other reasons to buy a Volvo.
Turbo power is one. The engine bogs a bit until the turbocharger gets spooled up, but once on boil, a Volvo will rocket forward quickly enough to force your body back into the seat. Brakes are outstanding and steering is firm and linear. All mechanical systems communicate clearly, allowing the driver to understand what the car is doing at all times.
Comfort is another big Volvo advantage. The seats in these Swedish cars are the best the world has to offer. You can drive a Volvo non-stop all day long, and not feel one bit of fatigue-unless of course you and Jose Cuervo visited a bit longer than you should have the night before.
These are the characteristics that keep Volvo buyers returning in droves for new versions of their favorite car, whether it's the S70 sedan or V70 wagon. They live with the minor ergonomic glitches and the staid styling, trading these blemishes for the comfort, performance and security a Volvo delivers.
Base models have a 2.4-liter, inline five-cylinder engine pumping 162 horsepower through either a five-speed manual or a new five-speed automatic transmission. The engine uses Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT), producing better fuel economy and reducing noise, vibration and harshness levels. GLT sedans and Cross Country AWD wagons are powered by a light-pressure turbocharged (LPT) version of the base engine, good for 190 horsepower. The only transmission available on Volvo cars with LPT engines is the four-speed automatic. T-5 designates the hot-rod front-wheel-drive edition, and it comes with a high-pressure turbocharged 2.3-liter, inline five-cylinder engine making 236 horsepower. The AWD R wagon gets this same engine.
For 2000, all North American models receive standard alloy wheels, a security system and WHIPS seat technology, which minimizes whiplash injuries in a rear-end collision. The seat itself moves back 15 degrees with the occupant after impact, preventing the person's body from snapping forward again. At the same time the headrest moves forward, providing extra support for the head and neck. While the V70 AWD and V70 T-5 have been discontinued, the V70R AWD and S70 T-5 receive Homelink standard. Twin, rear-integrated child-booster cushions are new this year and optional on the V70, Volvo V-Tex Vinyl upholstery is discontinued, and color options Blue/Green, Desert Wind and Sandstone Brown are replaced by Moondust and Venetian Red. All options have been consolidated into packages and are no longer available individually.
These Volvos have a lot more to offer than just safety and security. The S70/V70 models offer fun-to-drive performance, the security of available all-wheel drive, cutting-edge safety technology and, as always, a comfortable ride.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volvo S70.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- seats
- handling & steering
- safety
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- sound system
- brakes
- acceleration
- ride quality
- wheels & tires
- emission system
- steering wheel
- technology
- value
- maintenance & parts
- lights
- oil
- climate control
- electrical system
- visibility
- cup holders
- road noise
- infotainment system
- transmission
- warranty
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love this car. I did buy it initially as a safe vehicle for my teens but it drives so much better than my 2004 xc70. This car is a hidden gem--the 2000 model year was the last year this was made, the last year of truly Swedish Volvos, way ahead of it's time with side curtain airbags, also quite luxurious. Waited for a gem and found a base model with less than 100K, well cared for, bought for $4400. Have had it for 1 yr. I like that it is a great size, runs quietly, handles well, steering assist is just right, visibility terrific, seats comfortable.
Overall this is a great car. I have the non turbo 5 speed automatic and I bought it used with 120,xxx miles. It now has 124,xxx. When I bought the car, I thought I was getting a stupid good deal, but as I owned it longer I realized why it was so dirt cheap. This is the kind of car you definitely to take good care of or else it will not take care of you. You really have to stay on top of the timing belt, oil changes, trans fluid, thermostat, etc, or else you have nightmares down the line. If you buy a turbo model, you definitely need to pay attention to how you drive the car to keep the turbo well maintained (drive it slow when its cold, let it run 30-60 seconds before and after shutoff/startup, etc). There are a number of things that can go wrong with the car that you have to be aware of. First is the heater core. If it fails, you're gonna lose of lot of coolant, fast, so watch your temp gauge and if it starts getting too hot, pull over and get it fixed so you don't blow your head gasket. Next is the Positive Crankcase Ventilation System. With age and mileage, it gets clogged up and it needs to be serviced. It's gonna set you back at least $300 if you do it yourself and you have all the tools you need, but it's upwards of $600-700 if you get an independent shop to do it. If you opt not to do it, and it needed to be done, you risk blowing either a crankshaft seal or a rear main seal, either of which means your car is basically totaled. If you change the oil often enough, you should be able to go a good long while before it needs to be serviced. If you find a car and you can't get documentation of recent repairs for the PCV system, timing belt, or heater core, you will need to have those serviced otherwise you'll be losing a lot of money when your car breaks. Also of importance, these transmissions are claimed to use a lifetime fluid, which is definitely not true. The fluid needs to be changed at least every 70,000 miles. The 2000 models without the turbo have an extremely sensitive Aisin Warner 5 speed automatic, and it definitely needs the fluid changed often. Its pretty easy to do to. The 4 speed automatics on the turbo models are a lot less sensitive but you still need to change the fluid often enough. Also, the suspensions in these cars wear out, so expect repairs around the 150-200 thousand mile mark. A very major problem with these cars that most people notice and are turned off right away is the squeaky dashboard. Yes, it squeaks like no other car I've ever been in. It's very unsettling, but it doesn't effect the drivability of the car and frankly I got used it in one week of driving it. There are fixes for it, but they're personally not worth the effort. Other little things are probably going to break on the car too. The overall build quality is not that good to be honest. If taken care of, it will serve as a wonderful, stylish point A to B car. /// How does the car drive? It's very comfortable and relaxing to drive. The seats are classic Volvo, very comfortable. The brake pedal has a good feel and it stops well. The gas pedal is touchy in the first 5-10% of the travel, but other than that, its a very good gas pedal. The steering is excellent overall. The weight is good, not terribly light but not heavy. It tries to turn all the way to one side when turned far, but it tracks straight well at smaller turn angles. As an added bonus, the turn radius is actually pretty tight. Handling is a little on the soft side, and you can tell it doesn't like to be driven fast in twists or corners. Acceleration is pretty average for a car of this size. The 5 cylinder engine sounds fantastic. Just go on youtube and watch some acceleration videos of s70s, 850s, etc, you'll see what I mean. Cruising rpm is a little high for my taste. Multiply the speed by 35 and that's the rpm in 5th gear. I personally think it could be lower. It's pretty quiet on the highway except for the squeaking. I drive very conservatively and I get about 24-26 mpg average. That's about 20% highway 80% city. I really like the styling of the car too. Inside and out looks gorgeous. I get complements from friends and family about how nice it looks.
I bought my car used several months ago with 110,000 miles. So far, I am very impressed with my car given that it is 16 years old. The seats in the car are extremely comfortable. The car rides smooth and handles well in the snow. There is generous interior space for passengers and more than enough trunk space. Not to mention, this car is a great value with plenty of features for the money. The SE trim comes standard with heated seats and an 8 speaker sound system. My car has been reliable with no major mechanical problems. Overall, I highly recommend the 2000 Volvo S70 as a used car. I hope to keep this car as long as possible.
I've had my 2000 Volvo S70 GLT SE Turbo for 8 years (bought it used at auction) and it's going strong. It has 105K miles and no sign of slowing down. As this car ages, little things need fixing. But the overall build and reliability are fantastic. I stick to the suggested maintenance schedule and am told I can get 250K miles out of it. I love the turbo's torque as much as the top end smoothness. I've never owned a car this long and it's because I simply don't get bored driving it. It's not much to look at, but when you're sitting on the inside who cares. Bottom Line: FUN to drive and it never breaks down. Wish the S80 were a suitable alternative for when I finally trade it in.
Sponsored cars related to the S70
Features & Specs
|Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 5100 rpm
|GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 5100 rpm
|GLT SE Turbo 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|168 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volvo S70 a good car?
Is the Volvo S70 reliable?
Is the 2000 Volvo S70 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Volvo S70?
The least-expensive 2000 Volvo S70 is the 2000 Volvo S70 SE 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Volvo S70?
More about the 2000 Volvo S70
Used 2000 Volvo S70 Overview
The Used 2000 Volvo S70 is offered in the following submodels: S70 Sedan. Available styles include Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan, GLT SE Turbo 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, T5 Turbo 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 2000 Volvo S70?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Volvo S70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 S70 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 S70.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Volvo S70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 S70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 Volvo S70?
Which 2000 Volvo S70s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Volvo S70 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2000 S70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,450 and mileage as low as 109299 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Volvo S70.
Can't find a new 2000 Volvo S70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo S70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,721.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,692.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 Volvo S70?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related Used 2000 Volvo S70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2017
- Used BMW X3 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles