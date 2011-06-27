  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2004 Volvo S60
  5. Used 2004 Volvo S60 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 S60
5(77%)4(16%)3(6%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.7
134 reviews
Write a review
See all S60s for sale
List Price
$7,789
Used S60 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...27

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Volvo S60 2.5T 2004dc

DCottrill, 07/20/2010
57 of 57 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as it was being "pulled" off the truck. It has been an excellent vehicle these past 7 years with no maintenance issues. I have followed the mfg guidelines for service, every 7,500 miles, and it continues to run like a top as they say. A most recent 1,800 mile round trip to S.C. from Ohio averaged 32.3 mpg including some city driving. The only drawback would be the leg room in the rear seating area, but trunk space is huge for this size of vehicle. I plan on keeping this vehicle for another 130,000 miles. I hope the new owners of Volvo don't change a thing on quality!

Report Abuse

Beloved Car, great investment.

ccolli17, 02/28/2012
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

The 2004 Volvo S60 was my first Volvo, and will not be my last. It is my strong belief that the car has saved my life twice, and has also had minimal problems, especially for someone as hard on cars as I am. I bought the car in 2008 with only 28,000k on it, and put 89,000k on it in a 3-year time frame (117,000 k by 2012). The car withstood 2 minor accidents and 2 major accidents. During the time I owned the car, I replaced a fuel sensor that was a factory recall, one battery, one break job, tires when necessary, and all other replacements were due to car accidents- pretty amazing for 89,000k miles of use.

Report Abuse

217,000 and going strong

birddogphil, 12/13/2012
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have driven this car for business for the last 8 years.This is my second Volvo in recent years and I consider this S60 to be as close to the perfect car for me as I will ever get.With the 2.4 engine,I think the performance is good but obviously not stellar.Reliability,comfort,style,MPG are however all stellar.Keep a few extra bulbs on hand,change the oil and do regular maintenance and do what I am planning to do-keep driving this car for 300,000 miles and then decide if I should look for a new ride.

Report Abuse

Over 200,000 miles and still going strong!

Linda Sinclair, 04/15/2015
2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

I bought my car brand new in August 2003. Almost 15 years later, it now has 201,000 miles on it and is still going strong. Other than a tiny parking lot door ding on one side (very annoying), which I will have a mobile dent guy repair, and a bit of wear on the door side of the driver's leather seat, the car still looks like new when it's just had a good wash. I agree the turning radius is bad and can make u-turns challenging. I understand Volvo fixed the problem in the new models. It is certainly the most comfortable car I have ever driven. When I bought this car, I was considering a Mercedes or BMW. But the Volvo was so comfortable and had such great get up & go that I abandoned the Mercedes/BMW idea as soon as I test drove the Volvo. I have followed the manufacturer's maintenance schedule, except I now get regular maintenance every 3-4K miles instead of every 7500 miles. And I use oil for high mileage cars. MPG has dropped as it's aged, but I can still get about 25 MPG on the highway and about 20 MPG with city driving. I love this car and plan to keep driving it until it simply will not go any longer, which I am hoping won't be for another few hundred thousand miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Impressed

volvoguy6, 09/11/2014
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

When I bought this car I had some serious questions about weather I had done the right thing or not. I did have to put some $$$$ into it to catch the maintenace up, but I knew that going in. A month later and I'm in love! This is my 3rd Volvo the other 2 were from a time when a Volvo was a Volvo so I was very skeptical when I bought this one. The body design is what really caught my attention and after doing research I was sold. The car gets an amazing 30mpg on the hwy (at 70 mph) and its also fairly efficent in town so the fact it needs premium is not that big of an issue. The seats are very comfortable and the car stops on a dime. I'm really very happy with it so far.

Report Abuse
12345...27
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S60s for sale

Related Used 2004 Volvo S60 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles