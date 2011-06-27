Used 2000 Volvo C70 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|19
|20
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.3/429.6 mi.
|304.3/447.5 mi.
|322.2/447.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.9 gal.
|17.9 gal.
|17.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|20
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5100 rpm
|190 hp @ 5100 rpm
|236 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|44.9 in.
|52.2 in.
|52.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|185.7 in.
|185.7 in.
|185.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3601 lbs.
|3601 lbs.
|3601 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.9 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
