Used 2000 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever had Matt , 07/17/2016 LT Turbo 2dr Convertible This is a wonderful car. It is reliable and safe. It is fun to drive. The kids fit in the back. The top is whisper quiet. The sound system sounds great... the CD player is early nineties garbage and skips constantly... but it sounds great. It is powerful enough and performs well. Don't let the whiny reviews deter you from owning this fabulous car. There are no models of cars that are over 15 years old that don't have some that were treated poorly and require maintenance. It's silly to think that these experiences inform the common experience. Look for a good one. Put the top up and down a few times. Drive it a few miles. Take it to a mechanic. When you find the right one this will be some of the best money you ever spent.

I LOVE it!!! lovemyvolvo , 12/19/2007 I bought this car after my jeep died. It is a 2000 with 65000 miles on it. I couldn't be happier. Of course repairs on the car can be a bit pricy but I've had few problems. The only issue I have had is with the top chime sensor. It kept going off while driving. Apparently one of the wires was pinching causing the malfunction. I am taking the car in this week to have this issue addressed. Hopefully it won't cost too terribly much.

Lemon clm , 11/14/2002 It was b/w Volvo and BMW. Many more BMW's than Volvo's on the road and I now know why. More defects and recalls than any car ever owned. Dealer unable to fix problems - particularly the roof. Depreciates like a rock. At least mine was a lease. Don't be foolish - a worst buy choice.

Awesome car tiberite , 05/15/2004 Never had a material issue with the car and I drive it hard. Awesome performance. Full feature set at $10,000 less than the expensive add-on approach of BMW or Mercedes.