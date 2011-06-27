Used 2000 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.1
11 reviews
Best car I have ever had

Matt, 07/17/2016
LT Turbo 2dr Convertible
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a wonderful car. It is reliable and safe. It is fun to drive. The kids fit in the back. The top is whisper quiet. The sound system sounds great... the CD player is early nineties garbage and skips constantly... but it sounds great. It is powerful enough and performs well. Don't let the whiny reviews deter you from owning this fabulous car. There are no models of cars that are over 15 years old that don't have some that were treated poorly and require maintenance. It's silly to think that these experiences inform the common experience. Look for a good one. Put the top up and down a few times. Drive it a few miles. Take it to a mechanic. When you find the right one this will be some of the best money you ever spent.

I LOVE it!!!

lovemyvolvo, 12/19/2007
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car after my jeep died. It is a 2000 with 65000 miles on it. I couldn't be happier. Of course repairs on the car can be a bit pricy but I've had few problems. The only issue I have had is with the top chime sensor. It kept going off while driving. Apparently one of the wires was pinching causing the malfunction. I am taking the car in this week to have this issue addressed. Hopefully it won't cost too terribly much.

Lemon

clm, 11/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It was b/w Volvo and BMW. Many more BMW's than Volvo's on the road and I now know why. More defects and recalls than any car ever owned. Dealer unable to fix problems - particularly the roof. Depreciates like a rock. At least mine was a lease. Don't be foolish - a worst buy choice.

Awesome car

tiberite, 05/15/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Never had a material issue with the car and I drive it hard. Awesome performance. Full feature set at $10,000 less than the expensive add-on approach of BMW or Mercedes.

Dont ever buy a volvo!!!!

jennyd9, 10/01/2011
1 of 17 people found this review helpful

The worst car I have ever bought! the door panels came off a week after I bought it, the door locks stopped working and I had to buy new ones and those still didnt fix the problem, the rear window caved in for a second time, every single light on the dash has indicated something wrong with the car, the transmission is giving out and now the check engine light is on and there is a rocking motion that wont go away. VERY hard to turn, almost like I am driving a bus, and the rocking motion is just like that of a yellow bus starting to move. When I go for a short distance on city streets it starts smoking. This car is so scary to drive and very frustrating. Never again will I ever buy a volvo.

