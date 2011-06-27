Used 1999 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews
Tough Volvo Powertrain....Get the 4 speed tranny .
Stay away from the five speed tranny (FORD). It fails early...The 4 speed automatic will go forever, as will the 5 cylinder engine. The front ends on these cars squeal, squeak...The dealer will say that you need an front end rebuilt...Don't do it...it will still squeak after you pay $2500 to get it rebuilt, and the original front end will go 250,000...if you don't mind the noise. All in all, Volvo tough...and a fun car to drive.
1999 C70 LT Coupe, Overall a Good Car
Bought this car used with about 30,000 miles. I've owened now for 6+ years, very little problems. I had an issue with the turbo (was leaking and had it repaired for about $150). Other than that, it has been a pretty good car. The only issue with this model (and the dealers I've visited agreed with me on) is the ABD braking system. It is flaky and kicks in during normal braking conditions. One issue I had recently was with the switching panel on the dirver door that controls the windows, the unit blew up while I was driving and I saw smoke come out inside the car. I ordered a brand new unit for about $145 (if I remember correctly) and replaced it myself. Other than that, it's been fun
Volvo C70 convertible
What a fun car to drive! Only problems are minor, and peculiar to convertibles (this is my first). For instance, the shoulder belt is hard to get to when the door is closed, and the inside rearview mirror view out of the tiny rear window is ... well, tiny. Also, there's a huge blind spot for the driver off the right and left rear sides in the back seat, where the convertible top blocks a lot of the view. It's hard to change lanes, sometimes, or to pull out into traffic and be confident you can see oncoming traffic. Other than this, it's a great car. We bought it used, a year ago, and have gone through one Pennsylvania winter so far, no problems.
Awesome Convertible
This car blends a great convertible with excellent gas mileage, four seats and incredible safety. The style of the car is quite unique and you have great power with the turbo engine.
Drive It Until 300K
This was our first new car. It's been an every day commuter since we bought it. We had almost zero problems for the first 100K miles. After that, only the seat motors have gone out and a few minor electrical problems. The reliability seriously rivals an Accord. Also, it's surprisingly quick for only 200 HP. Finally, it's built like a tank. Girly men need two tries to swing the doors shut. That may sound like a downside, but I hate the tinny feeling of a 3 series BMW. And, for a two-door, the back seat is amazingly roomy. A 5'10" man can sit very comfortably for a long ride.
