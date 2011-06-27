Used 1993 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Happy original owner
Bought new end of '92 and presently have 141,000 miles. By far finest of 4 Volvo wagons owned incl. 240/760/V70AWD (2001 w/tranny probs @ 90,000 mi still own). Independent shop signed off on timing belt change at 60,000mi. but failed to do-failed at 65,000 mi. and they made good $5k eng. rebuild at dealer. Fabulous highway car with 25mpg fully loaded and lots of pep in town. Only very minor maint. issues since. If you can find a nice clean one-grab it!
Sorry to see it go
I now understand why people say once a Volvo owner, always a Volvo owner! I had this wagon for over 10 years and I loved everything about it. It was very easy to maintain and I never had unreasonable mechanical problems. It has excellent acceleration and control. I always felt VERY safe in it. I used it for carpool for my three kids, and three neighborhood children, who loved the rear-facing seat and who all fit nicely...until now. That is the reason we finally got a new car. The rear seat is a bit small for the pre-teen and teenagers!
mechanics
Not many knowlegebale mechanics INCLUDING DEALERS STAFF
Good solid car
The car has been very stable and solid and has handled well in snow and bad weather. However my wife was driving the car one time and aquaplaned into a tree and had light damage but nothing serious. I have put in a mix of 1 tank premium to two tanks of regular gas and has run well. I have the larger motor and pull a trailer behind it with no problem, so I would highly recommend it as a good work horse of a family vehicle. I find that changing the timing belt aftr every 40K miles excessive but that is the only negative thing about it.
Great
a great all around car fun car plenty of horses and comfortable one of teh best volvos ever built
Sponsored cars related to the 960
Related Used 1993 Volvo 960 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner