Used 1993 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Happy original owner moondog14 , 08/06/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought new end of '92 and presently have 141,000 miles. By far finest of 4 Volvo wagons owned incl. 240/760/V70AWD (2001 w/tranny probs @ 90,000 mi still own). Independent shop signed off on timing belt change at 60,000mi. but failed to do-failed at 65,000 mi. and they made good $5k eng. rebuild at dealer. Fabulous highway car with 25mpg fully loaded and lots of pep in town. Only very minor maint. issues since. If you can find a nice clean one-grab it! Report Abuse

Sorry to see it go 4mykids , 08/31/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I now understand why people say once a Volvo owner, always a Volvo owner! I had this wagon for over 10 years and I loved everything about it. It was very easy to maintain and I never had unreasonable mechanical problems. It has excellent acceleration and control. I always felt VERY safe in it. I used it for carpool for my three kids, and three neighborhood children, who loved the rear-facing seat and who all fit nicely...until now. That is the reason we finally got a new car. The rear seat is a bit small for the pre-teen and teenagers! Report Abuse

mechanics Michael , 10/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Not many knowlegebale mechanics INCLUDING DEALERS STAFF Report Abuse

Good solid car riding , 08/21/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car has been very stable and solid and has handled well in snow and bad weather. However my wife was driving the car one time and aquaplaned into a tree and had light damage but nothing serious. I have put in a mix of 1 tank premium to two tanks of regular gas and has run well. I have the larger motor and pull a trailer behind it with no problem, so I would highly recommend it as a good work horse of a family vehicle. I find that changing the timing belt aftr every 40K miles excessive but that is the only negative thing about it. Report Abuse