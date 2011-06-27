  1. Home
Used 1992 Volvo 940 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG201818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg17/20 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/410.8 mi.268.6/316.0 mi.268.6/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG201818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.191.7 in.189.3 in.
Curb weight3009 lbs.3067 lbs.3177 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono75 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
