5 star reviews: 56 %

4 star reviews: 44 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 18 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Well tested engine and transmission.

Frank Frieberg , 07/30/2005

1995 940. I bought it 7 years ago with 90,000 miles on it and now it has 207,000. Two years ago I was looking to replace it with a reliable used car with ABS, front air bags, cheap insurance and some sort of side impact protection. I could not find anything affordable so I spent 4 grand and had everything done to my current volvo. The engine runs like new, the transmission is starting to feel rougher than it did at 90k but should be good for another 50k at least. The best thing is...this is the same engine as latter year 240s, replacement engines are cheap, parts are on the internet, Swedishbricks website can tell you how to fix anything on your car.

4 out of 5 stars, My new old Volvo

catsofmany , 08/23/2012

My husband and I just bought a 1995 940 Volvo wagon with 247,000 miles on it. My car for the last 12 years and 174,000 miles has been a 2000 WS6 Trans Am. We bought it new and basically I drove it year round but avoided snow storms. Sadly a broken bolt on the exhaust manifold has taken the car off the road. So we searched for cheap used cars to get us by until we can fix the TA. I had read the reviews about the Volvo and we found one for $740.00. It just needed a driver front tie rod end but luckily it had been taken care of and all the brakes were new. Mind you, going from a Trans Am with incredible power even at the high mileage, incredible handling and the heaviness of the car I was worried I would be miserable in anything else.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Awesome brick

iroll , 10/21/2008

The Volvo 940 is a dependable, solid car that you can expect to own for over two decades with proper maintenance. It has a roomy interior but is thin enough to get through tight spots. Due the weight of the steel it takes a while to get the car moving, but once up to speed, it drives smoothly and is very maneuverable. Safe, long lasting, cheap to insure, and averages a respectable 22 mpg in the city. Can't go wrong with this car.

3.625 out of 5 stars, Over 200k Miles and Still Going Strong

Julie , 12/18/2008

I just graduated college and started a new job and now I want nothing more than to buy a new car. But I can't justify it because my '95 Volvo 940 just won't die! My parents bought it with 130k mi and I learned to drive on it about 6yrs ago. It's a bit sluggish so I'd recommend the turbo. The only major repairs we've done are a new alternator about 2 yrs ago, new gas pump about 5 yrs ago, and some belts and sensors last year. As long as you do your part to maintain them, they'll keep running for a loooong time. Great car for a teen since they're very safe and they couldn't get a speeding ticket if they tried. Also a great deal for the price.

