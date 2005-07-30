Used 1995 Volvo 940
Most helpful consumer reviews
1995 940. I bought it 7 years ago with 90,000 miles on it and now it has 207,000. Two years ago I was looking to replace it with a reliable used car with ABS, front air bags, cheap insurance and some sort of side impact protection. I could not find anything affordable so I spent 4 grand and had everything done to my current volvo. The engine runs like new, the transmission is starting to feel rougher than it did at 90k but should be good for another 50k at least. The best thing is...this is the same engine as latter year 240s, replacement engines are cheap, parts are on the internet, Swedishbricks website can tell you how to fix anything on your car.
My husband and I just bought a 1995 940 Volvo wagon with 247,000 miles on it. My car for the last 12 years and 174,000 miles has been a 2000 WS6 Trans Am. We bought it new and basically I drove it year round but avoided snow storms. Sadly a broken bolt on the exhaust manifold has taken the car off the road. So we searched for cheap used cars to get us by until we can fix the TA. I had read the reviews about the Volvo and we found one for $740.00. It just needed a driver front tie rod end but luckily it had been taken care of and all the brakes were new. Mind you, going from a Trans Am with incredible power even at the high mileage, incredible handling and the heaviness of the car I was worried I would be miserable in anything else.
The Volvo 940 is a dependable, solid car that you can expect to own for over two decades with proper maintenance. It has a roomy interior but is thin enough to get through tight spots. Due the weight of the steel it takes a while to get the car moving, but once up to speed, it drives smoothly and is very maneuverable. Safe, long lasting, cheap to insure, and averages a respectable 22 mpg in the city. Can't go wrong with this car.
I just graduated college and started a new job and now I want nothing more than to buy a new car. But I can't justify it because my '95 Volvo 940 just won't die! My parents bought it with 130k mi and I learned to drive on it about 6yrs ago. It's a bit sluggish so I'd recommend the turbo. The only major repairs we've done are a new alternator about 2 yrs ago, new gas pump about 5 yrs ago, and some belts and sensors last year. As long as you do your part to maintain them, they'll keep running for a loooong time. Great car for a teen since they're very safe and they couldn't get a speeding ticket if they tried. Also a great deal for the price.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|114 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turbo 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1995 Volvo 940 is the 1995 Volvo 940 Turbo 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
Used 1995 Volvo 940 Overview
The Used 1995 Volvo 940 is offered in the following submodels: 940 Sedan, 940 Wagon. Available styles include Turbo 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.
What do people think of the 1995 Volvo 940?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Volvo 940 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 940 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 940.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Volvo 940 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 940 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Volvo 940 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Volvo 940.
Find a new Volvo 940 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,150.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,057.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
