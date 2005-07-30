  1. Home
Used 1995 Volvo 940

1995 Volvo 940
List Price Estimate
$822 - $1,766
Consumer Rating
(18)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Volvo 940 years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Daytime running lights debut. Level I and Level II trims are dropped in favor of less confusing base and Turbo designations.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volvo 940.

5 star reviews: 56%
4 star reviews: 44%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • safety
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • comfort
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • oil
  • cup holders
  • climate control
  • brakes
  • appearance
  • value
  • interior
  • acceleration
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Well tested engine and transmission.
Frank Frieberg,

1995 940. I bought it 7 years ago with 90,000 miles on it and now it has 207,000. Two years ago I was looking to replace it with a reliable used car with ABS, front air bags, cheap insurance and some sort of side impact protection. I could not find anything affordable so I spent 4 grand and had everything done to my current volvo. The engine runs like new, the transmission is starting to feel rougher than it did at 90k but should be good for another 50k at least. The best thing is...this is the same engine as latter year 240s, replacement engines are cheap, parts are on the internet, Swedishbricks website can tell you how to fix anything on your car.

4 out of 5 stars, My new old Volvo
catsofmany,

My husband and I just bought a 1995 940 Volvo wagon with 247,000 miles on it. My car for the last 12 years and 174,000 miles has been a 2000 WS6 Trans Am. We bought it new and basically I drove it year round but avoided snow storms. Sadly a broken bolt on the exhaust manifold has taken the car off the road. So we searched for cheap used cars to get us by until we can fix the TA. I had read the reviews about the Volvo and we found one for $740.00. It just needed a driver front tie rod end but luckily it had been taken care of and all the brakes were new. Mind you, going from a Trans Am with incredible power even at the high mileage, incredible handling and the heaviness of the carI was worried I would be miserable in anything else.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Awesome brick
iroll,

The Volvo 940 is a dependable, solid car that you can expect to own for over two decades with proper maintenance. It has a roomy interior but is thin enough to get through tight spots. Due the weight of the steel it takes a while to get the car moving, but once up to speed, it drives smoothly and is very maneuverable. Safe, long lasting, cheap to insure, and averages a respectable 22 mpg in the city. Can't go wrong with this car.

3.625 out of 5 stars, Over 200k Miles and Still Going Strong
Julie,

I just graduated college and started a new job and now I want nothing more than to buy a new car. But I can't justify it because my '95 Volvo 940 just won't die! My parents bought it with 130k mi and I learned to drive on it about 6yrs ago. It's a bit sluggish so I'd recommend the turbo. The only major repairs we've done are a new alternator about 2 yrs ago, new gas pump about 5 yrs ago, and some belts and sensors last year. As long as you do your part to maintain them, they'll keep running for a loooong time. Great car for a teen since they're very safe and they couldn't get a speeding ticket if they tried. Also a great deal for the price.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turbo 4dr Sedan features & specs
Turbo 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Volvo 940 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 940 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo 940 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 940 gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 940 has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo 940. Learn more

Is the Volvo 940 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo 940 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 940. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 940's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1995 Volvo 940 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1995 Volvo 940 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 940 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1995 Volvo 940?

The least-expensive 1995 Volvo 940 is the 1995 Volvo 940 Turbo 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    What are the different models of Volvo 940?

    If you're interested in the Volvo 940, the next question is, which 940 model is right for you? 940 variants include 4dr Sedan, and Turbo 4dr Sedan. For a full list of 940 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    What do people think of the 1995 Volvo 940?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Volvo 940 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 940 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 940.

    What's a good price for a New 1995 Volvo 940?

    Should I lease or buy a 1995 Volvo 940?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

