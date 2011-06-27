1992 Volvo 940 Review
List Price Estimate
$706 - $1,516
1992 Highlights
940 GLE, and its twin-cam engine, is discontinued for 1992.
jonas,12/02/2005
this car is as good as they get, there is not a single more reliable car in the world, mine has done 300,000 miles!
drjjjj,12/02/2011
The 1992+ model has 25%+ stronger side impact protection ( SIPS) Also, taller gearing than the 93-95, has limited slip rear end, a bullet proof Toyota truck automatic, very comfortable seat, lot's a little safety features like knee bolsters, charged seat belts, light on doors, anti loc/air bag, hydraulic engine that detaches and goes under car, massive roof strength etc! The motors are bullet proof too! Top grade paint job! Weakness: air conditioning marginal, must maintain as spec'd-find a volvo expert! 92 740/940 with AT is 18 & 26mpg which ain't bad! 93-95, 17 & 24-411 rear ends vs 373 in 92! Upscale, well built reliable and was $25K new back then! Best older used rig on market -period!
hpankey,01/16/2004
This car is without a doubt the best car I've ever owned. Only had minor mechanical problems. Routine maintenance is a little on the expensive side but it's worth it. The car has never left me stranded and with the exception of some fading on the molding looks as good as it did when purchased. Great factory paint job.
Atlanta,GA,02/23/2004
Bought this car used with 68,000 miles on it. Had to replace the transmission at 100,000 ($5,000). Replaced radiator ($300) at 120,000 miles. Two power window motors broke, had to replace water pump, occasionally had electrical problems. Wears through brake rotors quickly. At 185,000 miles transmission went out again. Leaks oil, Air Conditioner went out at 130,000 miles.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
