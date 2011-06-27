Estimated values
2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,226
|$22,316
|$24,936
|Clean
|$19,954
|$22,021
|$24,591
|Average
|$19,409
|$21,429
|$23,899
|Rough
|$18,865
|$20,837
|$23,208
Estimated values
2020 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,088
|$18,012
|$20,417
|Clean
|$15,871
|$17,773
|$20,134
|Average
|$15,438
|$17,296
|$19,568
|Rough
|$15,005
|$16,818
|$19,002
Estimated values
2020 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,279
|$17,154
|$19,493
|Clean
|$15,074
|$16,926
|$19,223
|Average
|$14,663
|$16,471
|$18,682
|Rough
|$14,251
|$16,017
|$18,142
Estimated values
2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,611
|$16,332
|$18,482
|Clean
|$14,414
|$16,115
|$18,226
|Average
|$14,021
|$15,682
|$17,714
|Rough
|$13,627
|$15,249
|$17,201
Estimated values
2020 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,251
|$17,137
|$19,493
|Clean
|$15,046
|$16,910
|$19,223
|Average
|$14,636
|$16,456
|$18,682
|Rough
|$14,225
|$16,001
|$18,142
Estimated values
2020 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,880
|$18,860
|$21,333
|Clean
|$16,653
|$18,610
|$21,038
|Average
|$16,199
|$18,110
|$20,446
|Rough
|$15,744
|$17,610
|$19,855
Estimated values
2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,266
|$14,994
|$17,150
|Clean
|$13,087
|$14,795
|$16,912
|Average
|$12,730
|$14,397
|$16,437
|Rough
|$12,373
|$14,000
|$15,962