Used 1994 Volvo 850 Sedan Consumer Reviews

volvo 850 turbo jamesmcsweeney , 02/15/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a volvo 850 turbo since 2005 and I have fond it a very comfortable car to drive it has a lot of power and with a proper tune up its very fast .its also nimble in traffic .Yes you have to put premiuim gas in it but that is a small sacrifice for the power you are getting . all in all I love this car . Report Abuse

Great car seashell , 10/20/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought the car because of the safety features. Luckily they've never been tested. The drivers seat is the most comfortable seat as was my 240. It gets decent mileage 22 to 25 (includes some highway driving). I don't like the price of the 30K service work but it's never let me down. The finish has held up great with waxing twice a year. The antenna has gotten bent in car washes and had to be replaced. I wish the new ones had as much room. I do ocassionally have to tighten the nut on the windshield washer arm. Overall it has been good to me. Report Abuse

FUN CAR! :D brando , 04/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful FUN TO DRIVE! VERY PRACTICAL!.......WILL LAST A LONG TIME... MINE HAS 195K. Report Abuse

Great Car regnellie , 08/18/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased this car new in 94 and have loved it! Car just totaled in an accident and of course everyone in the car walked away without a scratch! We will purchase another Volvo to replace this one, a used one this time. They are such great cars we have no second thoughts about purchasing a used Volvo, our first used car. Had around 108K miles and we had not had any major repairs done to the car. The yearly service was pricey, which is my only complaint with Volvos. However, they are such reliable cars that it seems like a small matter overall. This was our second Volvo and we will probably always own as least one! Tons of trunk space. Report Abuse