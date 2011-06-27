  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 850
  4. Used 1994 Volvo 850
  5. Used 1994 Volvo 850 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Volvo 850 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 850
5(37%)4(57%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
35 reviews
Write a review
See all 850s for sale
List Price Estimate
$767 - $1,850
Used 850 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

volvo 850 turbo

jamesmcsweeney, 02/15/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have a volvo 850 turbo since 2005 and I have fond it a very comfortable car to drive it has a lot of power and with a proper tune up its very fast .its also nimble in traffic .Yes you have to put premiuim gas in it but that is a small sacrifice for the power you are getting . all in all I love this car .

Report Abuse

Great car

seashell, 10/20/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought the car because of the safety features. Luckily they've never been tested. The drivers seat is the most comfortable seat as was my 240. It gets decent mileage 22 to 25 (includes some highway driving). I don't like the price of the 30K service work but it's never let me down. The finish has held up great with waxing twice a year. The antenna has gotten bent in car washes and had to be replaced. I wish the new ones had as much room. I do ocassionally have to tighten the nut on the windshield washer arm. Overall it has been good to me.

Report Abuse

FUN CAR! :D

brando, 04/07/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

FUN TO DRIVE! VERY PRACTICAL!.......WILL LAST A LONG TIME... MINE HAS 195K.

Report Abuse

Great Car

regnellie, 08/18/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car new in 94 and have loved it! Car just totaled in an accident and of course everyone in the car walked away without a scratch! We will purchase another Volvo to replace this one, a used one this time. They are such great cars we have no second thoughts about purchasing a used Volvo, our first used car. Had around 108K miles and we had not had any major repairs done to the car. The yearly service was pricey, which is my only complaint with Volvos. However, they are such reliable cars that it seems like a small matter overall. This was our second Volvo and we will probably always own as least one! Tons of trunk space.

Report Abuse

Depends on your climate

Jason, 09/01/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought with 78K miles in 2001. Amazingly harsh and brittle ride, lack of power at low speeds, tendency to wander at high speeds, narrow tires not very confidence-inspiring. Significant body roll, squeaky but effective brakes. Had a $500 problem with it once every year. Broken down only once, when the battery decided it had had enough and wanted to explode but didn't. AC evaporator tends to fail and costs a grand to fix. This car lets in an amazing about of heat in the summer, and I live in the northeast. This car is relatively cheap to buy now, but I would only recommend it to residents of Canada who don't like driving fast and have autobahn-quality roads where they live.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 850s for sale

Related Used 1994 Volvo 850 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles