Consumer Rating
(55)
1994 Volvo 850 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Turbo model debuts with 222-horsepower, 2.3-liter five-cylinder engine, and a wagon body style is introduced with standard integrated child seat. Warranty is upped to four years/50,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Volvo 850.

5(40%)
4(49%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.3
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned
kfluharty,08/08/2013
Don't let the miles scare you when you are looking for a used Volvo. Mine had 152,000 miles on it when I bought it. Just passed 230,000 and this thing still runs and drives like a new car. She's built like a tank. Regular maintenance and the odd sensor or ball joint and this thing will run forever. FOLLOW THE VOLVO RECOMMENDED MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE!! I bought this car used 3 years ago after it was recommended by 3 different people. I have owned over 25 cars including Hondas, Toyotas, Nissans, Jeeps, a Ford, several GM products, and a BMW and this one is BY FAR the best vehicle I've ever owned. My friends kept telling me "Once you own a Volvo, you'll never own another car. They were right.
A Good Car...all in all
Joe,05/12/2010
has 137k, bought with 103k. Problems: - Throttle body hose, mass airflow meter, and spark plugs (about $700) at 129k - New ceramic brakes and rotors ($475) -New wiper/cruise control stock (replaced on my own at $35) Benefits: - Very comfortable car, perfect for long trips! - 26-30mpg highway - Rear seats fold flat...and passenger seat. It can sleep somebody in there!
volvo 850 turbo
jamesmcsweeney,02/15/2010
I have a volvo 850 turbo since 2005 and I have fond it a very comfortable car to drive it has a lot of power and with a proper tune up its very fast .its also nimble in traffic .Yes you have to put premiuim gas in it but that is a small sacrifice for the power you are getting . all in all I love this car .
Great car
seashell,10/20/2004
I bought the car because of the safety features. Luckily they've never been tested. The drivers seat is the most comfortable seat as was my 240. It gets decent mileage 22 to 25 (includes some highway driving). I don't like the price of the 30K service work but it's never let me down. The finish has held up great with waxing twice a year. The antenna has gotten bent in car washes and had to be replaced. I wish the new ones had as much room. I do ocassionally have to tighten the nut on the windshield washer arm. Overall it has been good to me.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
222 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1994 Volvo 850

Used 1994 Volvo 850 Overview

The Used 1994 Volvo 850 is offered in the following submodels: 850 Sedan, 850 Wagon. Available styles include GLTS 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Sedan, GLTS 4dr Wagon, and GLT 4dr Sedan.

