1994 Volvo 850 Review
Other years
Used 850 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Turbo model debuts with 222-horsepower, 2.3-liter five-cylinder engine, and a wagon body style is introduced with standard integrated child seat. Warranty is upped to four years/50,000 miles.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
kfluharty,08/08/2013
Don't let the miles scare you when you are looking for a used Volvo. Mine had 152,000 miles on it when I bought it. Just passed 230,000 and this thing still runs and drives like a new car. She's built like a tank. Regular maintenance and the odd sensor or ball joint and this thing will run forever. FOLLOW THE VOLVO RECOMMENDED MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE!! I bought this car used 3 years ago after it was recommended by 3 different people. I have owned over 25 cars including Hondas, Toyotas, Nissans, Jeeps, a Ford, several GM products, and a BMW and this one is BY FAR the best vehicle I've ever owned. My friends kept telling me "Once you own a Volvo, you'll never own another car. They were right.
Joe,05/12/2010
has 137k, bought with 103k. Problems: - Throttle body hose, mass airflow meter, and spark plugs (about $700) at 129k - New ceramic brakes and rotors ($475) -New wiper/cruise control stock (replaced on my own at $35) Benefits: - Very comfortable car, perfect for long trips! - 26-30mpg highway - Rear seats fold flat...and passenger seat. It can sleep somebody in there!
jamesmcsweeney,02/15/2010
I have a volvo 850 turbo since 2005 and I have fond it a very comfortable car to drive it has a lot of power and with a proper tune up its very fast .its also nimble in traffic .Yes you have to put premiuim gas in it but that is a small sacrifice for the power you are getting . all in all I love this car .
seashell,10/20/2004
I bought the car because of the safety features. Luckily they've never been tested. The drivers seat is the most comfortable seat as was my 240. It gets decent mileage 22 to 25 (includes some highway driving). I don't like the price of the 30K service work but it's never let me down. The finish has held up great with waxing twice a year. The antenna has gotten bent in car washes and had to be replaced. I wish the new ones had as much room. I do ocassionally have to tighten the nut on the windshield washer arm. Overall it has been good to me.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
222 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6200 rpm
