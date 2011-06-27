I've had 4 BRICKS, '90-240-wagon, '99-XC, '04-XC and just last week a '93-240 Classic 4dr sdn. Total mileage to date 650K, yes six hundred and fifty thousand miles...You can't beat these cars not even with a big stick...all the woman in this family drive them and swear by them! Only problem is if your over 6'tall it's a struggle to get in and out of. beware RUST! No rust...undercoat and

clean out drainage ports. Buy um while you can find them! That's a fact Jack!