I drove my Volvo DL wagon for 25 years, until some kid made an illegal turn in front of me and wrecked my car. I was able to drive my steel Volvo home and was uninjured. His nose was injured and his newer plastic Nissan was a pile of confetti in the roadway. The cost to repair my car was much higher than the book value of the car, so I had to accept the insurance offer, which was actually very good. But it broke my heart having to part with my trusty Volvo, knowing it was headed to the scrap yard. It's 2 years later and I have been asked to update this. What's to update? The car is dead and gone. :( It's now three years later, and I've been asked again. I suspect my wonderful, dear departed Volvo was shipped to an Asian country, where it was stripped, melted down and shipped back as a Kia or Hundai. That's just an educated guess. Correction: for some unknown (to me) reason, my Volvo is listed as a 1990. Actually it was a 1988.

