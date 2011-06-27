Used 1992 Volvo 240 Consumer Reviews

The Swedish Washer/Dryer Mary , 05/15/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful As mentioned earlier, find a good local mechanic to fix this car and stay away from the dealer or prepare to be taken to the cleaners! You may run into oil leak troubles with this model. Mine's been leaking slowly for five years and five different mechanics have been unable to fix it except for very short stretches. I paid $4K for this car when it had 70K original miles. Not a bad deal but I've put at least $5K into it over six years so it's affectionately known as the $9,000 washer/dryer. This car isn't cheap to fix but overall it's been reliable (no major repairs and it's going on 209K miles)! The single most expensive repair bill was $1,300 for various items around 150K miles. Report Abuse

240 love WOW!!! 240 , 02/13/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful wow! I am on my second 240. mine is a 1989, and is has over 330,000 miles on it so far with no problems. The only thing I had to change in 20 years was the altenator, and the starter and these were changed in september of 2009. however, the car has developed an oil leak which is from the oil pan casket,with the exception of the aforementioned,repairs everything is factory original,excluding belts,hoses, brake pads,ignition wires and spark plugs- even the brake calipers are original. I drive this car every day to and from work and each day I fall more in love with this vehicle.WOW!!! Report Abuse

Most Reliable Car Volvo Convert , 05/22/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My wife and I inherited this car from her parents two years ago. Her family drove it for almost 10 years before giving it to us and this thing will not die. I had never driven a Volvo before this one and her family mostly owned them for safety reasons but the odometer has stopped at 202,000 miles and the car just keeps trucking along. I have really fallen in love with this car and will be sad to see it go (which very well maybe never). After somewhere around 240,000 miles with little to no maintenance I am officially sold on Volvo. If you are thinking about buying this car I wholeheartedly recommend it. It has truly amazed me. Report Abuse

600,000 and still running strong dvonohlerking , 09/21/2012 8 of 14 people found this review helpful This car will not die on you if you take care of it.... well... even if you dont it probably still wont die... this car can go faster than you EVER need a car to go, and its fuel economy is amazing considering its a hunk of metal.( i get about 28 to the gallon) Best part. they sell for cheap! lots of people who get them, sell them simpely because they have a flat tire, a fuse blows, spark plugs get old, or they get a newer car. seriously changing your oil and occationally checking your fluids, is all this car seems to need. Report Abuse