Used 1990 Volvo 240 Consumer Reviews
My Daughter is alive
In January of 1998 my daughter was driving home on RT 15. Coming down off Steam Vally MT. IN Trout Run, Pa..Weather was snowy and wet. She tried to pass tractor trailer,and when she started to pass the rear dules the right front tire blew, causing the car to be pulled under the trailer. The tractor pulled the trailer over the car and kept right on going. The trailer spit the car into the guard rails. My daughter had time to lay down across the front seat. She walked away from the accident.. The investigating Pa. State Trooper looked at my daughter and said if you had been anything but a Volvo you would be dead.. God Bless Volvo TR OUT RUN pa.
Best car I ever owned
I lucked out and had a family friend that sold me their 90 240 Wagon DL for a great deal. One owner, highway miles (now 306,000) and no dents or rust. I had to put some work into it as far as replacing oil filters, power window motor, etc but it runs like a champ. I get more compliments on this car then my partner who has a 2013 volvo c30R. It is a true classic and volvo did not slack when building and designing it. I use the midgrade/premium to keep her healthy and running good. I would recommend this car to anyone who is looking for a classic reliable car. Surprisingly with it being rear wheel drive it is a tank in the snow because of how heavy and I get everywhere I need too!!
1990 Volvo 240DL
I didn't know anything about Volvos when I got my car, but I'm a convert. My Volvo is solid and reliable even though I'm terrible about tune-ups & oil changes (every few years). I grew up with Nissans and Toyotas and I thought bi-yearly break downs were a given. My Volvo has broken down only once after 7 years of smooth sailing. It was a sensor problem. I took it in for a full tune-up this time because I want it to last another 200,000 miles. My mechanic says it's possible. Do find yourself a mechanic who knows these cars. Volvos do not react well to aftermarket parts and there are some quirks which only an old pro will know.
Best car I ever owned!!
I drove my Volvo DL wagon for 25 years, until some kid made an illegal turn in front of me and wrecked my car. I was able to drive my steel Volvo home and was uninjured. His nose was injured and his newer plastic Nissan was a pile of confetti in the roadway. The cost to repair my car was much higher than the book value of the car, so I had to accept the insurance offer, which was actually very good. But it broke my heart having to part with my trusty Volvo, knowing it was headed to the scrap yard. It's 2 years later and I have been asked to update this. What's to update? The car is dead and gone. :( It's now three years later, and I've been asked again. I suspect my wonderful, dear departed Volvo was shipped to an Asian country, where it was stripped, melted down and shipped back as a Kia or Hundai. That's just an educated guess. Correction: for some unknown (to me) reason, my Volvo is listed as a 1990. Actually it was a 1988.
1990 Volvo 240 DL, still one of the best cars!
The 1990 Volvo 240 DL is one of the best cars out there! Many people don’t realize the amazing type of car the 240 is... It is not indestructible but with regular maintenance, like the one you should do to any other vehicle, it will last for many years. I rescued mine from a neighbor’s backyard and gave it a new life in March 2017. I did all the repairs reading the repair manual and using YouTube for reference. I used some original and replacement parts and the parts were easy to find and more affordable that my other vehicles. You will really enjoy driving and working on this car!
