Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Touareg SUV
V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,713*
Total Cash Price
$30,129
V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,767*
Total Cash Price
$30,732
V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,217*
Total Cash Price
$41,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Touareg SUV V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$874
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$4,508
|Maintenance
|$373
|$2,526
|$1,614
|$1,375
|$3,075
|$8,963
|Repairs
|$318
|$463
|$541
|$633
|$739
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,618
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,620
|$1,303
|$965
|$604
|$218
|$4,710
|Depreciation
|$6,914
|$3,404
|$2,995
|$2,655
|$2,382
|$18,350
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,893
|$10,883
|$9,397
|$8,646
|$9,894
|$52,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Touareg SUV V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$891
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$4,598
|Maintenance
|$380
|$2,577
|$1,646
|$1,403
|$3,137
|$9,142
|Repairs
|$324
|$472
|$552
|$646
|$754
|$2,748
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,650
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,838
|Financing
|$1,652
|$1,329
|$984
|$616
|$222
|$4,804
|Depreciation
|$7,052
|$3,472
|$3,055
|$2,708
|$2,430
|$18,717
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,171
|$11,101
|$9,585
|$8,819
|$10,092
|$53,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Touareg SUV V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$6,176
|Maintenance
|$511
|$3,461
|$2,211
|$1,884
|$4,213
|$12,279
|Repairs
|$436
|$634
|$741
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,217
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,469
|Financing
|$2,219
|$1,785
|$1,322
|$827
|$299
|$6,453
|Depreciation
|$9,472
|$4,663
|$4,103
|$3,637
|$3,263
|$25,140
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,033
|$14,910
|$12,874
|$11,845
|$13,555
|$72,217
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
