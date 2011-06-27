Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

sooooo sad... ktp , 03/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car used two years ago from a dealer with 110K miles. It's a five speed and was fun to drive for the first month until it started to fall apart. Currently, only the driver door opens from the outside, the rear passenger-side window does not work (was told it would cost over 1k to fix), the rear defrost does not work, the antenna broke in half, and the clutch is slipping. I've replaced the fuel pump (which set me back over 1.25K) along with many other parts. The wheels are hard to find and VERY expensive, not to mention are performance tires and only last 20K miles. Ohhhh!! And get this, no glove compartment or front cup holders!! What's the deal VW? Report Abuse

Amazed amazed , 12/30/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought 1995 Volkswagen Passat off a salesman, I ran it , then my wife did, and now my daughter is. That VR6 motor is awesome. It handles like dream and opening the air box and a K & N air filter improves gas mileage and performance. Unfortunately, this car is is expensive to repair and the electrical features inside break quite a bit. The ABS pump went, the windows go up and down by themselves, it has nad problems with the ignition, I could keep going.

good cheap replacement car nate , 01/26/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful i bought this car to replace my blazer that gave up the ghost, i've had alot of little electrical problems, a broken door handle, bad window motor, and some idle issues, but overall i like it, it needs work but ill fix the stuff and drive it another 170k

Good Bye Passat NoMoreVW4Me! , 08/29/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 95 Passat 1 year old with 20K miles. At 43280 the engine had a compression problem, and was completely rebuilt by the dealer under an extended warranty. At 92114 the intermediary oil shaft broke and as a result the valves were bent and the dealer thought it would be cheaper to put in a rebuilt engine than try to fix it. They wanted $5700 to fix a car that was worth maybe $7000. Less than 4 weeks earlier I had paid the same dealer $1300 for a 90K service and various repairs (front window, serpentine belt, coolant flush, etc). My wife's Jetta's engine is being replaced (warranty) right now at 49K miles. These are all city/hwy miles (ie. no off roading, abuse, etc)