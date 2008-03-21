Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

4,309 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Passat Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,309 listings
  • 1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T
    used

    1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    157,176 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion
    used

    2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion

    128,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,199

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 in Silver
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6

    104,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,201

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion in Silver
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion

    184,364 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,210

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion in Black
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion

    218,184 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    144,579 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    172,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,996

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX

    177,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,700

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion in Light Green
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion

    103,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,949

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,996

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion

    109,977 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    125,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,399

    $1,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Light Green
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    149,066 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    $970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Red
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    165,407 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    189,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $899

    $950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen Passat GL in Red
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Passat GL

    204,814 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,888

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Light Green
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    107,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T
    used

    2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    73,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,650

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Passat searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,309 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Passat
Overall Consumer Rating
4.230 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (7%)
sooooo sad...
ktp,03/21/2008
I bought this car used two years ago from a dealer with 110K miles. It's a five speed and was fun to drive for the first month until it started to fall apart. Currently, only the driver door opens from the outside, the rear passenger-side window does not work (was told it would cost over 1k to fix), the rear defrost does not work, the antenna broke in half, and the clutch is slipping. I've replaced the fuel pump (which set me back over 1.25K) along with many other parts. The wheels are hard to find and VERY expensive, not to mention are performance tires and only last 20K miles. Ohhhh!! And get this, no glove compartment or front cup holders!! What's the deal VW?
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Passat
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Passat info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings