Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

Davidson Gebhardt Chevrolet - Loveland / Colorado

Our 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion Sedan is a refined member of the mid-size class and a classy option for you. Powered by 2.8 Liter V6 that generates 190hp while matched to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination supplies stability and traction plus offers near 27mpg on the open road. It provides a high-quality interior and a high-quality driving experience.Our luxurious GLX trim adds leather heated front seating with driver memory, electronic climate control, premium audio, and power accessories to an already very nicely-equipped wagon. It offers the best, highest-quality interior in the mid-size class. Volkswagen is a leader in interior design and interior quality, and it shows well in this Passat.Airbags, side door beams, and traction control are just a few of Volkswagen's safety features. Our Passat's value is the refinement and quality it offers. It's pure luxury loaded with features that help you appreciate quality and attention to detail. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Subaru of Loveland we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer experience and being a business that has been family owned and operated since 1960. We appreciate each and every individual that we have the pleasure of doing business with, and that's why we offer a number of discounts and deals to every customer who purchases a vehicle from Subaru of Loveland.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWTH63B22P114193

Stock: U20643B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020