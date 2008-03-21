Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
4,309 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 157,176 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 128,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,199
- 104,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,201
- 184,364 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,210
- 218,184 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,500
- 144,579 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 172,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,996
- 177,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,700
- 103,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,949
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,996
- 109,977 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,200
- 125,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,399$1,850 Below Market
- 149,066 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$970 Below Market
- 165,407 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
- 189,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$899$950 Below Market
- 204,814 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,888
- 107,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 73,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,650
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Passat searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Passat
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.230 Reviews
Report abuse
ktp,03/21/2008
I bought this car used two years ago from a dealer with 110K miles. It's a five speed and was fun to drive for the first month until it started to fall apart. Currently, only the driver door opens from the outside, the rear passenger-side window does not work (was told it would cost over 1k to fix), the rear defrost does not work, the antenna broke in half, and the clutch is slipping. I've replaced the fuel pump (which set me back over 1.25K) along with many other parts. The wheels are hard to find and VERY expensive, not to mention are performance tires and only last 20K miles. Ohhhh!! And get this, no glove compartment or front cup holders!! What's the deal VW?
Related Volkswagen Passat info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Routan Fredericksburg VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Portland OR
- Used Volkswagen Routan Lincoln NE
- Used Volkswagen Routan Fontana CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Hartford CT
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Wilmington NC
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Fredericksburg VA
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Fort Myers FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Fort Wayne IN
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Fairfax VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2012 Portland OR
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2015 Baltimore MD
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News